Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Break the routine Break the routine Break the routine

    Rice cooker

    HD4777/00

    Break the routine

    The Philips’ Healthy Variety rice cooker HD4777/00 come with unbeatable amount of cooking menus, Smartouch panel guiding you through cooking and a dedicated set of accessories, surprising your family with different healthy meals every day.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Rice cooker

    Similar products

    See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

    Break the routine

    Rice cooker with 30 varieties

    • Healthy Variety
    • 30 menus
    • 10 cups
    Extra thick inner pot for more even heating

    Extra thick inner pot for more even heating

    Extra thick cast iron aluminum nature inside coating ensure high heating power is generated and evenly heated around the pot

    9 rice menus for nutritious and tasty rice

    9 rice menus for nutritious and tasty rice

    Rice menu includes plain rice, quick plain rice, small portion plain rice, sushi rice, brown rice, glutinous rice, mixed rice, claypot, pau fan.

    21 food menus maximize healthy varieties

    21 food menus maximize healthy varieties

    It has 21 varieties of cooking menu including congee- plain congee thick, plain congee thin, green bean congee, millet congee, chicken congee , Pasta - with pasta sauce, Soup- vegetable soup, tom yum soup, long boil soup, Oatmeal, Yoghurt, Dessert- green bean soup, sesame paste, papaya fungus soup, lotus seed & longan soup; cake; Stew, Steam, Double Boil- soup, egg/milk custard.

    Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

    Step by step visual and audio guidance

    Step by step visual and audio guidance

    Each cooking program will come with step by step visual and audio guidance during set up and cooking. User can simply follow the instructions shown on the screen. It provides three language settings options for text guidance.

    Advance panel design via touch navigation

    Advance panel design via touch navigation

    Innovative touch senor control allows user to navigate the cooking program effortlessly. It consists of touch senor panel with LED buttons, and the rotary control in the center to set time and browse the menus on the screen.

    Color backlit LCD with text and animation

    Color backlit LCD with text and animation

    LCD with color backlit indicates different cooking status clearly (set up in white; cooking/reheat in red; keep warm in green). It displays texts and animations to guide user through all cooking steps.

    Dedicated accessories for yoghurt, double boil and desserts

    Dedicated accessories for yoghurt, double boil and desserts

    It comes with dedicated accessories for unique cooking menus including yoghurt, sweet tofu, double boil for soup and milk custard/egg. The detachable design of steam tray can be separated as a plastic stand to cope with different cooking needs. All accessories are stackable for convenient storage.

    Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

    Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

    Easy carrying out the innerpot when you cook different varieties.

    Artificial Intelligence control for fresh & nutritious meals

    Computerized heating mechanism and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs

    Detachable and washable inner lid

    Wash the inner lid frequently to avoid odor. Simply remove the inner lid from the appliance and clean thoroughly.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      PP
      Color(s)
      White body, Black panel
      Height
      289.7  mm
      Width
      287  mm
      Weight appliance
      5.18  kg
      Depth
      249.4  mm
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      7.5  kg

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Rice scoop
      Yes
      Soup scoop
      Yes
      Double boil pot
      Yes
      Yoghurt cup
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.0  m
      Voltage
      220  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Wattage
      825 (China)  W
      Capacity
      1.8/10  Litres / cups
      Inner pot capacity
      5 litres

    • General specifications

      Water level indicator
      Yes
      12 hours keep warm
      Yes
      Swing handle for easy carrying
      Yes
      Detachable power cord for convenient storage
      Yes
      Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
      Yes
      Spillover prevention vent
      Yes
      Artificial Intelligence control
      Yes
      Touch sensor control panel
      Yes
      Backup memory in power failure
      Yes
      Easy-to-program timer
      Yes
      Handled inner pot
      Yes
      Quick cook for plain rice
      Yes
      Reheat function for rice
      Yes
      Small portion of rice cooking
      Yes
      21 cooking menus
      Yes
      9 rice menus
      Yes
      Advanced lid design
      Yes
      Color backlit LCD display
      Yes
      Dedicated cooking accessories
      Yes
      Detachable inner lid
      Yes
      Easy clean non-stick innerpot
      Yes
      Step by step guidance
      Yes
      3 language setting options
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.