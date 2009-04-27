HD4916/00
Adds life to your meal
Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker HD4916/00 shortens cooking time by 1/3 and so better seals nutrients into the food. Healthy eating is simple for you from now on.See all benefits
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7 power settings are ranked in power level 1 to 7 for easily control. The default power is level 4 (1400W) while user can easily adjust the power with a press at + or - button.
User can adjust power level or cooking time during the cooking program. (cookint time is not adjustable in Hotpot mode)
The maximum power output reaches 2000W during cooking
Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request
Pre-set but adjustable cooking time for different cooking programs (not available for Hotpot)
Shows power level and cooking time
Simply press the start button then the appliance will cook at the default power
The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.
Safe to cook when children is around
The cooking plate is made of crystallite glass which will remain cool during cooking
Design specifications
Technical specifications
General specifications
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