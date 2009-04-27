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  • Adds life to your meal Adds life to your meal Adds life to your meal

    Induction cooker

    HD4916/00

    Adds life to your meal

    Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker HD4916/00 shortens cooking time by 1/3 and so better seals nutrients into the food. Healthy eating is simple for you from now on.

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    Induction cooker

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    Adds life to your meal

    Fast heating seals in nutrition

    • 2 menus
    • 7 power
    • White
    7 power levels suitable for different cooking needs

    7 power levels suitable for different cooking needs

    7 power settings are ranked in power level 1 to 7 for easily control. The default power is level 4 (1400W) while user can easily adjust the power with a press at + or - button.

    Dedicated programs for hot pot and stir fry cooking

    Dedicated programs for hot pot and stir fry cooking

    User can adjust power level or cooking time during the cooking program. (cookint time is not adjustable in Hotpot mode)

    2000W high power for faster cooking

    The maximum power output reaches 2000W during cooking

    Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food

    Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request

    5 to 180 mins cooking time settings

    Pre-set but adjustable cooking time for different cooking programs (not available for Hotpot)

    LED display shows cooking status clearly

    Shows power level and cooking time

    Quick start cooking at the touch of START key

    Simply press the start button then the appliance will cook at the default power

    Extra safe automatic off function

    The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.

    No flame cooking provides safe environment

    Safe to cook when children is around

    Cool-to touch surface gives comfortable cooking

    The cooking plate is made of crystallite glass which will remain cool during cooking

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      Plastic-ABS
      Color(s)
      white body/black glass
      Height
      56  mm
      Width
      280  mm
      Weight appliance
      2.2  kg
      Depth
      350  mm
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      2.8  kg

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.5  m
      Voltage
      220V (for China) / 220-240  V
      Wattage
      2000  W
      Frequency
      50Hz (China) / 60  Hz

    • General specifications

      9 safety protections features
      Yes
      Cooking time settings available
      5 to 180 mins
      Complies with EMC/EN/IEC/GB
      Yes
      Magnetic field below EMF limit
      Yes
      2 healthy cooking menus
      Yes
      3-digit LED display
      Yes
      7 power levels
      Yes
      Auto-off program
      Yes
      Cool-to-touch surface
      Yes
      Durable crystalite plate
      Yes
      Induction for instant heating
      Yes
      No flame cooking
      Yes
      no installation necessary
      Yes
      Self-diagnosis error display
      Yes
      Sleek design for easy handling
      Yes

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