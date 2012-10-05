HD4952/52
Adds life to your meals
Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips new induction cooker shortens cooking time by 40%, and so better seals nutrients into the food. With advanced panel design, healthy eating becomes very simple for a great variety of meals.See all benefits
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60¡æ/100W, 80¡æ/400W, 100¡æ/600W, 120¡æ/800W, 160¡æ/1000W, 180¡æ/1200W, 200¡æ/1400W, 220¡æ/1600W, 240¡æ/1800W, 280¡æ/2100W
soup/porridge, steam, grill, hotpot, milk, fry, stir fry. Ex. Continuous high power heating designed for Chinese style stir-frying
Champagne-colored full glass panel is not only fashionable but also easy to clean
You can lock the control panel by pressing down on the 'Child lock' button for three seconds. This automatically locks the operation panel, ensuring there is no misuse from children during the cooking procedure. Press the 'Child lock' button for another 3 seconds to unlock it.
EES level II, achieving 88% heating efficiency
Extra power switch to ensure safety
Ladle holder and cord storage design to increase ease of use
24 hours preset timer for soup/ porridge, steam and milk. 2-hour cooking time settings for soup/porridge, steam, grill, hotpot, fry and stir fry
The control system uses an innovative, high-tech sensor touch feature. This avoids mechanic damage to buttons that can occur with traditional push-button operation. It is waterproof and easy to clean, and stays touch-sensitive and precise. Sliding sensor touch brings ultimate convenience
Fast cooking with high power (2100w) to instantly seal nutrition
Extra safe with multiple protection and self-check programs
Design specifications
Technical specifications
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