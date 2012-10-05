Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Adds life to your meals Adds life to your meals Adds life to your meals

    Avance Collection Induction cooker

    HD4952/52

    Adds life to your meals

    Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips new induction cooker shortens cooking time by 40%, and so better seals nutrients into the food. With advanced panel design, healthy eating becomes very simple for a great variety of meals.

    See all benefits

    Avance Collection Induction cooker

    Similar products

    See all Induction Cooker

    Adds life to your meals

    Fast heating seals in nutrition

    • Sensor Touch
    • 2100 W
    10 power levels suitable for different cooking needs

    10 power levels suitable for different cooking needs

    60¡æ/100W, 80¡æ/400W, 100¡æ/600W, 120¡æ/800W, 160¡æ/1000W, 180¡æ/1200W, 200¡æ/1400W, 220¡æ/1600W, 240¡æ/1800W, 280¡æ/2100W

    7 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating program

    7 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating program

    soup/porridge, steam, grill, hotpot, milk, fry, stir fry. Ex. Continuous high power heating designed for Chinese style stir-frying

    Champagne-colored glass panel is fashionable & easy-to-clean

    Champagne-colored glass panel is fashionable & easy-to-clean

    Champagne-colored full glass panel is not only fashionable but also easy to clean

    Child lock keeps your kitchen safer and offers peace of mind

    Child lock keeps your kitchen safer and offers peace of mind

    You can lock the control panel by pressing down on the 'Child lock' button for three seconds. This automatically locks the operation panel, ensuring there is no misuse from children during the cooking procedure. Press the 'Child lock' button for another 3 seconds to unlock it.

    EES level II, achieving 88% heating efficiency

    EES level II, achieving 88% heating efficiency

    EES level II, achieving 88% heating efficiency

    Extra power switch to ensure safety

    Extra power switch to ensure safety

    Extra power switch to ensure safety

    Ladle holder and cord storage design to increase ease of use

    Ladle holder and cord storage design to increase ease of use

    Ladle holder and cord storage design to increase ease of use

    24-hour preset timer and 2-hour cooking time settings

    24-hour preset timer and 2-hour cooking time settings

    24 hours preset timer for soup/ porridge, steam and milk. 2-hour cooking time settings for soup/porridge, steam, grill, hotpot, fry and stir fry

    Sliding sensor touch brings ultimate convenience

    Sliding sensor touch brings ultimate convenience

    The control system uses an innovative, high-tech sensor touch feature. This avoids mechanic damage to buttons that can occur with traditional push-button operation. It is waterproof and easy to clean, and stays touch-sensitive and precise. Sliding sensor touch brings ultimate convenience

    2100W high power for faster cooking

    Fast cooking with high power (2100w) to instantly seal nutrition

    Extra safe with multiple protection and self-check programs

    Extra safe with multiple protection and self-check programs

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      A-grade glass panel
      Color(s)
      Champagne
      Height
      70  mm
      Width
      290  mm
      Weight appliance
      2.5  kg
      Depth
      365  mm

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Voltage
      220  V
      Wattage
      2100  W
      Frequency
      50  Hz
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.