Viva Collection

Bread maker

HD9045/30
    You will love the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning! It's very simple…. Add your ingredients at night, set the delay timer for next morning, and let the Philips bread maker do the rest. See all benefits

    You will love the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning! It's very simple…. Add your ingredients at night, set the delay timer for next morning, and let the Philips bread maker do the rest. See all benefits

      14 pre-set programs to bake bread, make dough and even jam

      The Philips breadmaker has 14 easy-to-use preset programs that bake any bread to perfection, from rich and satisfying whole wheat to gluten free, French and sweet varieties. It also makes specialty breads such as Borodinsky, Easter bread and delicious dough for pasta, even jams too. Whatever you bake, it's always delicious and easy to do because the pre-sets take care of the temperature and time for the best possible results. If you're in a hurry, you can use rapid program for quicker result, or even super rapid program that just bake in one hour only.

      Bake two sizes of loaf up to large 1kg

      Bake just the right amount of bread for your needs. Simply choose the loaf size on the control panel to bake medium (750g) or large (1000g) depending on your needs.

      3 browning levels for your preferred crust

      Thanks to the advanced temperature control system, the Philips VIVA breadmaker let you enjoy your bread just as the way you like it, whether light, medium or dark crust, only with a simple push on the control panel.

      'Add' indicator for specialty breads with extra ingredients

      During the mixing stage, the breadmaker will give 'beep' sounds to alert you to add other special ingredients to your specialty bread if you wish.

      Friendly design which is super silent (< 55 dbA) and compact

      The breadmaker has a very user friendly design which is super silent (55dbA) when operating, so wake you up with the smell of fresh bread, not by the noise. Its compact design is superb to fit for any modern kitchen.

      Up to 13-hour delay timer to wake up to freshly baked bread

      Enjoy the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning - a true treat and the perfect way to start the day! Simply set the delay timer the night before and the breadmaker will prepare and bake your loaf while you sleep for freshly baked bread to eat the moment you wake up, or whenever you like.

      If you need to move your breadmaker or store it in a cupboard, you’ll be glad of the sturdy integrated non-slip handles that make it easy to lift and move around.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories included

        Baking tin
        Up to 1 kg
        Measuring cup
        Yes
        Measuring spoon
        Yes
        Paddle(s)
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Star white

      • General specifications

        Add ingredients signal
        Yes
        Bread capacity
        750gr, 1kg
        Browning levels
        3
        Cool wall exterior
        Yes
        Dough program
        Pasta, general (pizza, cookie, baguel, etc)
        Hours of delay timer
        13
        Jam program
        Yes
        LCD display
        Yes
        No. of paddles
        1
        No. of programs
        14
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        One-touch operation
        Yes
        Rapid program
        Yes
        Recipe booklet
        Yes
        Warming period
        1 hour

      • Material

        Baking tin
        Aluminum alloy
        Main body
        PP plastic
        Mixing paddle
        Aluminum alloy

