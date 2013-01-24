Discover fuller flavours
The Philips steamer with Flavour Booster provides your food with great aromas of herbs and spices. You can prepare favourite soup, stew, porridge, rice and more in the XL steaming bowl. Press the preset time button and off you go! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Discover fuller flavours
The Philips steamer with Flavour Booster provides your food with great aromas of herbs and spices. You can prepare favourite soup, stew, porridge, rice and more in the XL steaming bowl. Press the preset time button and off you go! See all benefits
The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.
Steaming is a delicate art, which is why the Philips Steamer has a wide range of preset timings that automatically shut off the steam once the ideal steaming time is reached. That will help you to cook a huge variety of foods – including rice, eggs, vegetables, chicken and fish – achieving perfect results that retain all the flavour and vitamins.
With the XL steaming bowl you can prepare more varied tasty meals for your family. XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more.
Recipe booklet with delicious recipes.
Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.
Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.
Stackable steaming tiers use less space for storing.
External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use.
Keep Warm function keeps your food warm till it's served.
Descale indicator and water refill indicator with signals.
Digital timer with ready signal and auto shutoff.
Need to steam a large piece of food, like a whole chicken, or any dish that's too big for a single steaming compartment? Simply unclip the bottom of each basket to create a large single space. The steamer will do the rest for you, steaming thoroughly and consistently from top to bottom.
Design specifications
Accessories included
General specifications
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications