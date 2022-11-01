Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
Choose from hundreds* of tasty meals recommended based on your preferences. Pair to the NutriU App, pick a recipe and send it to your Airfryer. Monitor your meal from the comfort of your couch, the App will tell you once your meal is done! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
Choose from hundreds* of tasty meals recommended based on your preferences. Pair to the NutriU App, pick a recipe and send it to your Airfryer. Monitor your meal from the comfort of your couch, the App will tell you once your meal is done! See all benefits
Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
Choose from hundreds* of tasty meals recommended based on your preferences. Pair to the NutriU App, pick a recipe and send it to your Airfryer. Monitor your meal from the comfort of your couch, the App will tell you once your meal is done! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
Choose from hundreds* of tasty meals recommended based on your preferences. Pair to the NutriU App, pick a recipe and send it to your Airfryer. Monitor your meal from the comfort of your couch, the App will tell you once your meal is done! See all benefits
Find hundreds* of tasty meals that you can cook with your Airfryer, paired with the NutriU App. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get. You can easily download our NutriU App from the Google Play Store or Apple Store and then pair it to your Airfryer.
Discover hundreds* of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and convenient to make. Most recipes in the NutriU App are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.
Unleash your inner chef and dare to cook a variety of meals that are tasty and healthy. The NutriU App will guide you every step of the way so that you can make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.
Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer, and monitor the progress of your cooking – from the comfort of your couch. When your dish is done, you will receive an alert.
Voice control enabled, compatible with Amazon Alexa.
Rapid Air Technology, with its unique “starfish” design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.
The Philips Essential Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat***.
Philips is the world's leading low-fat fryer brand****. Our team of experts have been perfecting the Airfryer technology for over 10 years.
The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 1.2Kg capacity basket, combined with the 6.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 5 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.
Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.
Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.
The new Philips Essential Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat! Cook your food to perfection every time, no matter what you choose to make.
All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.
Country of origin
Technical specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Service
Weight and dimensions
Sustainability
General specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.