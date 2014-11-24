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  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last

Discontinued

Kettle

HD9321/26

Designed to last

The robust metal electric kettle HD9321 has a flat heating element that boils water quickly and is easy to clean. Thanks to its spring lid mechanism, the lid is easy and convenient to open.

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Made to have a long life time

Designed to last

  • 1.7 liter

  • 2200 W

  • Brushed metal

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

Power cord winder for easy storage

Power cord winder for easy storage

The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

Technical Specifications

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