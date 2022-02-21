Search terms

  Maximum taste, minimum fat.
    The most powerful Airfryer from Philips for the best cooking result². Remove excess fat and enjoy great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat³. With a new family-size oven dish, enjoy tasty oven dishes with less time and effort.

      Maximum taste, minimum fat.

      Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind¹

      • Fat Removal technology
      • Rapid Air technology
      • Black, 1.4 kg
      • '+ 1 accessory
      Fat Removal technology for delicious, crispier results

      Fat Removal technology for delicious, crispier results

      Now you can eat healthier dishes and remove the excess fat from food. Philips XXL is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat⁴.

      The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow⁵

      The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow⁵

      Enjoy healthier fried food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat. The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results and delicious taste.

      The best performing and most efficient Philips Airfryer

      The best performing and most efficient Philips Airfryer

      By combining a powerful heater and motor, the hot air in the Airfryer swirls like a powerful tornado – throughout the entire cooking basket.

      The No.1 low-fat fryer⁶

      The No.1 low-fat fryer⁶

      Philips is the world's leading low-fat fryer brand.

      XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4kg of fries

      XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4kg of fries

      Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the Airfryer XXL. Its full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket⁷.

      Twice as fast compared to a mini oven⁸

      Twice as fast compared to a mini oven⁸

      Cooking is faster and more convenient than ever with the Philips Airfryer. With our best performing and most efficient Philips Airfryer, your food will cook crispier and twice faster than a mini oven. No preheating. No waiting. Just cook and enjoy.

      Enjoy family-size oven dishes with less time and effort

      Enjoy family-size oven dishes with less time and effort

      With the new family-size baking dish, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The Philips baking dish can cook up to 4 portions of Lasagna, and is suitable for batch cooking as well. Its non-stick coating is also ideal for cooking stews, ratatouille, frittatas, gratin, meats with sauces and other dishes.

      Digital display with 5 preset cooking programs

      Digital display with 5 preset cooking programs

      The digital interface is easy to use with preset cooking programs for one-touch cooking of french fries, frozen snacks, chicken, meat, fish, and baking. A QuickControl dial sets both temperature and cooking time.

      Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

      Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

      With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

      QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

      QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

      Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

      Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat

      Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat

      You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

      NutriU app 500+ exclusive recipes⁹

      NutriU app 500+ exclusive recipes⁹

      Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        433x321x315 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8 m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        7.99 kg

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Fat Removal technology
        • Rapid Air technology
        • Dishwasher safe
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Quickclean
        • LED display
        • Time control
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Keep warm
        • Cord storage
        • Digital touchscreen

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2225 W

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        Family-size baking dish

            Awards

            • ¹Compared on fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
            • ²Airfryer XXL has the highest wattage, the fastest heating time and more homogeneous results of frozen fries (2021).
            • ³Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer
            • ⁴Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, 180°C for 24 min
            • ⁵Philips Rapid Air technology increases the airflow speed in the basket 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
            • ⁶Source: Euromonitor International Ltd. Low fat fryers
            • ⁷Liter capacity refers to the total volume of the pan
            • ⁸Homogeneity result and cooking time of frozen fries tested between Philips and mini ovens (over 10L capacity).
            • ⁹Number of recipes may vary per country.
            • ¹⁰Available only in countries with a NutriU community

