HD9765/40
Maximum taste, minimum fat.
Philips —The world's No 1 air fryer brand*, remove excess fat and enjoy great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat***. With a new family-size oven dish, enjoy tasty oven dishes with less time and effort.See all benefits
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Now you can eat healthier dishes and remove the excess fat from food. Philips XXL is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat***.
Enjoy healthier fried food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat**. The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results# and delicious taste.
Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster# than a traditional oven.
Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket****.
The digital interface is easy to use with preset cooking programs for one-touch cooking of french fries, frozen snacks, chicken, meat, fish, and baking. A QuickControl dial sets both temperature and cooking time.
With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.
Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.
You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.
Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking*****.
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