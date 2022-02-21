Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat. Maximum taste, minimum fat. Maximum taste, minimum fat.

    Premium Airfryer XXL

    HD9765/40

    Maximum taste, minimum fat.

    Philips —The world's No 1 air fryer brand*, remove excess fat and enjoy great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat***. With a new family-size oven dish, enjoy tasty oven dishes with less time and effort.

    See all benefits

    Premium Airfryer XXL

    Similar products

    See all Airfryer

    Maximum taste, minimum fat.

    Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

    • Fat Removal technology
    • Rapid Air technology
    • Black, 1.4 kg
    • '+ 1 accessory
    Fat Removal technology for delicious, crispier results

    Fat Removal technology for delicious, crispier results

    Now you can eat healthier dishes and remove the excess fat from food. Philips XXL is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat***.

    The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow

    The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow

    Enjoy healthier fried food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat**. The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results# and delicious taste.

    Time and energy efficient

    Time and energy efficient

    Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster# than a traditional oven.

    XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

    XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

    Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket****.

    Digital display with 5 preset cooking programs

    Digital display with 5 preset cooking programs

    The digital interface is easy to use with preset cooking programs for one-touch cooking of french fries, frozen snacks, chicken, meat, fish, and baking. A QuickControl dial sets both temperature and cooking time.

    Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

    Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

    With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

    QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

    QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

    Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

    Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat

    Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat

    You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

    NutriU app 500+ exclusive recipes

    NutriU app 500+ exclusive recipes

    Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking*****.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2225

    • General Specification

      Cord length
      0.8 m
      Included Accessories 1
      Family-size baking dish
      Single or dual basket
      Single Basket
      Connectivity
      Non-connected

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Weight
      7.99 kg
      Product Dimension
      433x321x315 mm

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories for this product

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • Source: Euromonitor International Ltd; air fryers is per light fryers category definition; retail sales value, 2022 data, research conducted in February 2023.
    • ***Liter capacity refers to the total volume of the pan
    • ****Number of recipes may vary per country
    • #Philips Rapid Air technology increases the airflow speed in the basket 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
    • ^ Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.
    • *****Number of recipes may vary per country
    • ******Energy cost of cooking a chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200°C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results may vary per product.
    • *******Philips Rapid Air technology increases the airflow speed in the basket 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.