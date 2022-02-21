The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow⁵

Enjoy healthier fried food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat. The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results and delicious taste.