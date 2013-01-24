Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
The unique variety cooking basket for your Airfryer has a mesh bottom with non-stick coating which easily detaches for quick cleaning. The basket also comes with a splatter proof, multifunctional lid for even more recipes! See all benefits
The unique QuickClean bottom of the Variety cooking basket for Philips Airfryer has a non-stick coating which enables cleaning within seconds as it prevents many types of food from sticking. In addition, the bottom is easily detached so that you can quickly clean even the edges and corners with precision. The bottom can be cleaned under the tap or safey in the dishwasher!
The innovative Variety basket for Philips Airfryer has a unique design. It has been proven in tests to give the highest cleaning performance vs the standard Philips Airfryer basket bottom mesh.
All parts of the variety basket are dishwasher safe.
The splatter proof lid can also be used to cook more delicious dishes like dehydrated fruits and vegetables, roast coffee beans etc. - ingredients which otherwise, without the lid would fly out of the basket due to the high speed airflow of the Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology.
