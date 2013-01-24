Home
Viva Collection

Airfryer Variety Basket

HD9980/20
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Airfryer Variety Basket

    HD9980/20

    Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer

    The unique variety cooking basket for your Airfryer has a mesh bottom with non-stick coating which easily detaches for quick cleaning. The basket also comes with a splatter proof, multifunctional lid for even more recipes! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD398.00
    Viva Collection Airfryer Variety Basket

    Viva Collection Airfryer Variety Basket

      QuickClean bottom and lid for easy cleaning

      • Non-stick/removable mesh
      • Stainless steel lid
      • Dishwasher safe
      Non-stick bottom mesh with premium non-stick coating

      Non-stick bottom mesh with premium non-stick coating

      The unique QuickClean bottom of the Variety cooking basket for Philips Airfryer has a non-stick coating which enables cleaning within seconds as it prevents many types of food from sticking. In addition, the bottom is easily detached so that you can quickly clean even the edges and corners with precision. The bottom can be cleaned under the tap or safey in the dishwasher!

      QuickClean removable mesh

      QuickClean removable mesh

      The innovative Variety basket for Philips Airfryer has a unique design. It has been proven in tests to give the highest cleaning performance vs the standard Philips Airfryer basket bottom mesh.

      All parts of the variety basket are dishwasher safe

      All parts of the variety basket are dishwasher safe

      All parts of the variety basket are dishwasher safe.

      Mulifunctional lid for more versatile recipes

      The splatter proof lid can also be used to cook more delicious dishes like dehydrated fruits and vegetables, roast coffee beans etc. - ingredients which otherwise, without the lid would fly out of the basket due to the high speed airflow of the Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Product features
        Dishwasher safe

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Non-stick coating
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel

