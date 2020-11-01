Home
    Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit
    -{discount-value}

    Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

    HD9955/00

    • Breakfast Kit
    • 1 x Breakfast tray
    • 4 x egg muffin cups
    • 1x tongs
    HKD298.00*
    View product
    Party Master Kit
    -{discount-value}

    Party Master Kit

    HD9950/01

    • Party Master kit
    • 1x double layer accessory
    • 1x food separator
    • 1x recipe booklet
    HKD298.00*
    View product
    Light Snack Kit
    -{discount-value}

    Light Snack Kit

    HD9954/01

    • Light snack kit
    • 1x snack cover
    • 1x tongs
    • 1x recipe booklet
    HKD298.00*
    View product
    Party Master Kit
    -{discount-value}

    Party Master Kit

    HD9904/01

    • Accessory kit
    • 1x double layer accessory
    • 7x silicone muffin cups
    • 1x recipe booklet
    HKD248.00*
    View product
    Baking Master Kit
    -{discount-value}

    Baking Master Kit

    HD9952/01

    • Baking Master kit
    • 1x baking accessory
    • 9x silicone muffin cups
    • 1x recipe booklet
    HKD298.00*
    View product
    Baking Master Kit
    -{discount-value}

    Baking Master Kit

    HD9925/01

    • Accessory kit
    • 1x baking accessory
    • 7x silicone muffin cups
    • 1x recipe booklet
    HKD248.00*
    View product

