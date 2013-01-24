Home
Baking Master Kit

HD9952/01
      Baking master kit

      Accessories and tips to master Airfryer baking

      • Baking Master kit
      • 1x baking accessory
      • 9x silicone muffin cups
      • 1x recipe booklet
      Booklet to master baking skills

      Booklet to master baking skills

      Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

      Non-stick baking accessory perfectly fit into Airfryer XXL

      The Philips baking accessory is also great for cooking stews, ratatouille, frittata, lasagna, gratin, meats with sauces and other dishes. Enjoy!

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

      9 silicon muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

      Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges give make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        220 x 210 x 75  mm
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        240 x 240 x 90  mm
        Weight of product
        0.506  kg

      • Accessories included

        Booklet
        Yes
        Baking accessory
        Yes
        Baking tray
        Yes
        9x Muffin cups
        Yes

      • Product Compatibility

        Compatible with
        Philips Airfryer XXL: HD963x and HD965x

