HD9952/01
Airfryer XXL Baking master kit
With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way.See all benefits
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Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included
You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!
The Philips baking accessory is also great for cooking stews, ratatouille, frittata, lasagna, gratin, meats with sauces and other dishes. Enjoy!
Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone, you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!
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