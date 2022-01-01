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  • Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly. Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly. Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

    Premium Airfryer XXL

    HD9870/20

    Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

    Philips —The world's No 1 air fryer brand*. Smarter, easier and tastier. Smart Sensing technology does the thinking and cooking for you. The Airfryer automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite!

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    Premium Airfryer XXL

    Similar products

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    Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

    Perfect results at the touch of a button

    • White/ champagne, 1.4kg
    • Fat Removal technology
    • Rapid Air Technology
    • White champagne, 1.4kg
    Smart chef programs for popular dishes

    Smart chef programs for popular dishes

    Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you. With just one touch, cook fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish using your Airfryer XXL.

    Fat Removal technology seperates and captures excess fat

    Fat Removal technology seperates and captures excess fat

    Now you can eat healthier dishes and remove the excess fat from food. The Philips XXL Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat*.

    The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow

    The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow

    Enjoy healthier fried food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat**. The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results*** and delicious taste.

    XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4kg of fries

    XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4kg of fries

    Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the Airfryer XXL. Its full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket*****.

    Time and energy efficient

    Time and energy efficient

    Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.******

    Convenient "Keep Warm" and "Save your favorite" settings

    Convenient "Keep Warm" and "Save your favorite" settings

    With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes. You can also save your favorite dish and it will make it just the way you like. The favorite mode will cook your meal for the perfect time and temperature for ultimate convenience.

    QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

    QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

    Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

    Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

    Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

    You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

    NutriU app 500+ exclusive recipes

    NutriU app 500+ exclusive recipes

    Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking*****.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2225 W

    • General Specification

      Cord length
      0.8 m
      Included Accessories 1
      Family-size baking dish
      Included Accessories 2
      9 muffin cups
      Single or dual basket
      Single Basket
      Connectivity
      Non-connected

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Weight
      7.99 kg
      Product Dimension
      433x321x315 mm

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    • Source: Euromonitor International Ltd; air fryers is per light fryers category definition; retail sales value, 2022 data, research conducted in February 2023.
    • *Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min
    • **Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
    • ***Philips Rapid Air technology increases the airflow speed in the basket 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
    • ****Liter capacity refers to the total volume of the pan
    • *****Number of recipes may vary per country

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