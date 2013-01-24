Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

miniRITE T R

HER9012DG/00
  • The rechargeable receiver-in-the-ear hearing aid The rechargeable receiver-in-the-ear hearing aid The rechargeable receiver-in-the-ear hearing aid
    -{discount-value}

    miniRITE T R

    HER9012DG/00

    The rechargeable receiver-in-the-ear hearing aid

    With an integrated rechargeable battery and a contact-free charging system, Philips HearLink offers the modern convenience of rechargeability. Enjoy a full day of power, including streaming from smart devices and a short recharging period.

    miniRITE T R

    The rechargeable receiver-in-the-ear hearing aid

    With an integrated rechargeable battery and a contact-free charging system, Philips HearLink offers the modern convenience of rechargeability. Enjoy a full day of power, including streaming from smart devices and a short recharging period.

    The rechargeable receiver-in-the-ear hearing aid

    With an integrated rechargeable battery and a contact-free charging system, Philips HearLink offers the modern convenience of rechargeability. Enjoy a full day of power, including streaming from smart devices and a short recharging period.

    miniRITE T R

    The rechargeable receiver-in-the-ear hearing aid

    With an integrated rechargeable battery and a contact-free charging system, Philips HearLink offers the modern convenience of rechargeability. Enjoy a full day of power, including streaming from smart devices and a short recharging period.

    Similar products

    See all hearing-solutions

      The rechargeable receiver-in-the-ear hearing aid

      Full day of power

      Made for iPhone®, iPad®, iPod®

      Made for iPhone®, iPad®, iPod®

      Philips HearLink are Made for iPhone®, iPad®, iPod touch® hearing aids. They stream sounds from these devices directly into your Philips HearLink hearing aids.

      SoundMap Amplification

      SoundMap Amplification

      An advanced compression scheme with a built-in noise estimation enhances the clarity and audibility of all the sounds you have been missing out on, including speech.

      SoundMap Feedback Canceller

      SoundMap Feedback Canceller

      A groundbreaking feedback canceller that is fast enough to detect and counteract the early build-up of acoustical feedback.

      SoundMap Noise Control

      SoundMap Noise Control

      A unique twin-microphone noise estimation accurately separates noise from speech. While the background noise is reduced, you can understand speech easier in noisy environments.

      Wireless accessories

      Wireless accessories

      SoundTie technology connects you to your friends and family in far places and to your favorite music and entertainment. Connect your calls from your Android™ smartphone via the Philips AudioClip. Or stream sound from superiour sound systems and TVs via the Philips TV Adapter. And use the Philips Remote Control or the Philips HearLink app for discreetly changing the hearing aid volume and program.

      2.4 GHz wireless technology

      2.4 GHz wireless technology

      2.4 GHz Bluetooth® Low Energy allows direct wireless connection to modern connectivity devices.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Double push button
        Volume and program change, mute, flight mode
        Telecoil
        Available
        miniFit speakers
        4 options with various earpieces
        Coating
        Hydrophobic
        IP rating
        IP68
        Bluetooth®
        2.4 GHz BLE
        NFMI
        Available

      • Rechargeability

        Hours of operation
        Up to 24.7 hours (depending on usage)
        Charging time
        3 hours to fully charged
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.