Easy brush, instant shine
The new Philips Ionic Styling Brush now helps to make your hair smooth and shiny anytime, anywhere with great brushing experience. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The optimally designed bristle cushion enables better force distribution and follows the contours of the head naturally for more convenience and comfort, the brushing experience is still comfortable despite the compact size. Thus, you can easily have a fast but great soothing head massage anytime, anywhere with shiny and smooth hair.
Static electricity exists everywhere especially in dry environment. That's why your hair gets frizzy and messy easily. To help you get rid of this annoying issue, we bring easier solution: ionic styling brush. The ionizer generates negative ions to neutralize positive charge of static electricity. It helps to reduce frizz and bring back smoothness and shine to your hair instantly. To improve the ion diffusion on hair, we keep the ionizer close to the cushion, which allows to spread ion on hair more efficiently when you brush. Keep neat look anytime, anywhere from now on!
All bristles tips are seamless to avoid scrubbing damage on scalp or hair trapping during usage. The special round ball tip has bigger touching surface so that it's more gentle to vulnerable scalp.
Bristle cushion can be easily detached so that you may clean it with water regularly to keep bristle clean.
Battery included in the pack for quick start of your beautiful styling.
If you're looking for the handle of brush, our advice would be: you don't need a handle using Philips ionic styling brush! Philips always designs around you. The seamless and ergonomically curved shell fits excellently women's hand, ensuring great handling experience.
Compact size brush can fit for your make-up pouch and small bags. You may bring it with you always and use it anytime, anywhere. The eye-catching silhouette, seamless shell and cute, feminine touch makes it not only a brush, but an iconic beauty accessory with excellent performance.
Features
Technical specifications
Accessories
Design