SalonDry Pro

Hairdryer

HP4890/00
    -{discount-value}

    SalonDry Pro Hairdryer

    HP4890/00

    Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2100W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

    Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2100W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

      SalonPro

      • 2100W
      • IonBoost
      • Ceramic
      Nine flexible speed and temperature settings for maximum control

      Nine flexible speed and temperature settings for maximum control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Nine different settings ensure maximum control for precise and tailored styling.

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

      Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

      Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

      This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

      Ceramic element to smooth your hair

      Ceramic element to smooth your hair

      The ceramic element is included to prevent overdrying. It issues infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth which helps dries your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Technical Specifications

      • Pallet

        Pallet dimensions
        1200 x 800  mm
        Pallet quantity
        126  pcs
        Number of layers
        7
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        3

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        284 x 85 x 235  mm
        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        878  g
        F-box dimensions
        310 (b) x 120 (d) x 240 (h)  mm
        F-box volume
        1220  cm³

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        A-box dimensions
        632 x 375 x 257  mm
        A-box weight (including products)
        8270  g
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        6
        A-box volume
        60909  cm³

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        2100  W
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage
        220-240  V

