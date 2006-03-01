Ladyshave Soft Select
This unique all-in-one Ladyshave has three settings to match your different body areas. The gentle 24K gold shaving settings are especially designed for extra sensitive areas. Change the setting and make an extra close shave on your legs.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave
1) Extra close shaving head setting for legs 2) Gentle 24K gold shaving head setting for underarms 3) Gentle 24K gold shaving head setting for bikini line.
Bikini trim attachment for trimming and styling your bikini area.
Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver
Luxury pouch for protection, travel and convenient storage
