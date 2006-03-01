Home
Ladyshave Double Contour

HP6322/03
    This unique all-in-one Ladyshave has three settings to match your different body areas. The gentle 24K gold shaving settings are especially designed for extra sensitive areas. Change the setting and make an extra close shave on your legs.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Ladyshave Soft Select

      Soft and effective on each body part

      Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

      Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave

      Three body area shaving settings

      1) Extra close shaving head setting for legs 2) Gentle 24K gold shaving head setting for underarms 3) Gentle 24K gold shaving head setting for bikini line.

      Bikini trim attachment

      Bikini trim attachment for trimming and styling your bikini area.

      Wirefree shaving

      Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver

      Luxury pouch for convenient storage

      Luxury pouch for protection, travel and convenient storage

      Technical Specifications

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        8846 322 0300
        Number of A-boxes per layer (EU)
        10
        Number of A-boxes per layer (GB)
        15
        Number of layers (EU)
        4
        Number of layers (GB)
        4
        Pallet quantity (EU)
        240  pcs
        Pallet quantity (GB)
        360  pcs
        Pallet size (EU)
        120 x 80 x 102  cm
        Pallet size (GB)
        120 x 100 x 102  cm

      • Technical data

        Power source
        Battery
        Shaving foil
        3 zones
        Material foil
        Nickel
        Number of guard teeth
        43
        Number of cutter teeth
        37
        Number of lamella
        27
        Pressure trimmer (N)
        1
        Pressure foil system (N)
        2.5
        Rotation per minute
        7500
        Motor
        Permanent 3  V
        Housing material
        ABS/PP/SEBS
        Weight Ladyshave
        119  g
        Color(s)
        Mint

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        Dimensions
        172 x 63 x 192 (l x w x h)  mm
        Weight
        269  g

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        Dimensions
        400 x 181 x 219 (l x w x h)  mm
        Weight
        1851  g
        No. of pieces per A-box
        6  pcs

      • Replacement

        Shaving foil HP6120
        CTV: 884612000000
        Lamination cutter and spring HP2909
        CTV: 884290931000

