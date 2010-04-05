Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Epilator

HP6365/02
  • Perfect long lasting smoothness Perfect long lasting smoothness Perfect long lasting smoothness
    -{discount-value}

    Epilator

    HP6365/02

    Perfect long lasting smoothness

    This innovative, slender Philips SatinTouch precision epilator is designed for more subtle hair removal - from the root - in delicate body areas where skin is extra sensitive, yet removing all hair. Enjoy perfect long lasting smoothness.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD268.00

    Epilator

    Perfect long lasting smoothness

    This innovative, slender Philips SatinTouch precision epilator is designed for more subtle hair removal - from the root - in delicate body areas where skin is extra sensitive, yet removing all hair. Enjoy perfect long lasting smoothness.

    Perfect long lasting smoothness

    This innovative, slender Philips SatinTouch precision epilator is designed for more subtle hair removal - from the root - in delicate body areas where skin is extra sensitive, yet removing all hair. Enjoy perfect long lasting smoothness.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD268.00

    Epilator

    Perfect long lasting smoothness

    This innovative, slender Philips SatinTouch precision epilator is designed for more subtle hair removal - from the root - in delicate body areas where skin is extra sensitive, yet removing all hair. Enjoy perfect long lasting smoothness.

    Similar products

    See all Epilators

      Perfect long lasting smoothness

      Epilator also for sensitive area's

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical facts

        Catching actions per minute
        32.000
        Colour
        • Purple deco
        • White
        Rotations per minute
        4.000
        Mains -epilator
        No
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Number of discs
        8
        Precision epilator batteries
        2x AA
        Voltage
        3 V
        Wattage
        5
        Runtime precision epilator
        60 minute(s)

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.