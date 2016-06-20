Discontinued
HP6422/00
Epilation made easy
Enjoy long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and corded use. Washable head for optimal hygiene.
for legs
2 accessories
Corded epilator
Ergonomic handle
The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5mm without pulling the skin.
This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene