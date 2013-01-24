Home
Satinelle

Epilator

HP6422/00
1 Awards
  Simply smooth for longer
    Satinelle Epilator

    HP6422/00
    1 Awards

    Simply smooth for longer

    Enjoy long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle epilator. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5 mm, from the root. For hair free skin up to four weeks. Includes 2 accessories. The ultimate hair removal experience See all benefits

      Simply smooth for longer

      Fast and gentle epilator

      • Legs
      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

      Opti-start cap with massage element

      For maximum skin contact at all times, whilst relaxing your skin before epilating. This combi-attachment positions the epilator at the optimum angle for a constant and effective hair removal.

      Convenient pouch for easy storage

      Small pouch for easy storage.

      Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

      This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5mm without pulling the skin.

      Remove hairs as short as 0.5mm

      Unique epilation discs remove hairs as short as 0.5mm.

      Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

      Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult to reach areas

      Cleaning brush to remove loose hairs from epilator discs

      Small cleaning brush to remove loose hairs from the epilator discs.

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Gentle tweezing discs
        Yes
        Unique epilation discs
        Yes
        2 speed settings
        Yes
        Washable epilation head
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Opti-start cap
        with massage element
        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Convenient pouch
        Yes

      • Technical data

        Number of catching points
        20
        Number of discs
        21
        Pulling actions/sec. speed 1
        600
        Pulling actions/sec. speed 2
        733
        Voltage adapter
        13V / 400mA
        Voltage device
        13V

