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Discontinued

Satinelle EssentialCompact epilator

HP6422/00

Epilation made easy

Enjoy long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and corded use. Washable head for optimal hygiene.

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Epilation made easy

  • for legs

  • 2 accessories

  • Corded epilator

  • Ergonomic handle

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5mm without pulling the skin.

Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

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