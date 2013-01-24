Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Satinelle

Epilator

HP6483/02
  • Extra gentle, extra fast Extra gentle, extra fast Extra gentle, extra fast
    -{discount-value}

    Satinelle Epilator

    HP6483/02

    Extra gentle, extra fast

    The ice pack uses the soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating. The unique hypoallergenic ceramic discs are extra fast & efficient, removing hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness for up to 4 weeks

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Satinelle Epilator

    Extra gentle, extra fast

    The ice pack uses the soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating. The unique hypoallergenic ceramic discs are extra fast & efficient, removing hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness for up to 4 weeks

    Extra gentle, extra fast

    The ice pack uses the soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating. The unique hypoallergenic ceramic discs are extra fast & efficient, removing hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness for up to 4 weeks

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Satinelle Epilator

    Extra gentle, extra fast

    The ice pack uses the soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating. The unique hypoallergenic ceramic discs are extra fast & efficient, removing hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness for up to 4 weeks

    Similar products

    See all epilators

      Extra gentle, extra fast

      Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage

      Soothing ice pack

      Soothing ice pack

      Cools and relieves your skin while epilating.

      Unique ceramic epilation system

      Unique ceramic epilation system

      20% faster and more efficient.

      Curved epilation head

      Curved epilation head

      Catches hairs as short as half a millimetre, you don't have to wait until the hair has fully grown before epilating again.

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      Active massage

      Tenderly stimulates the skin reducing the pulling sensation to the minimum and making the whole epilation process more comfortable.

      Ergonomic shape

      Satinelle Ice has a special ergonomic shape for perfect control and easy handling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Peeling glove
        fewer ingrown hairs
        Extra sensitive area cap
        for delicate body zones
        Luxury storage pouch
        for storage & protection
        Extra shaving head
        for a smooth shave

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.