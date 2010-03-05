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Discontinued

SatinPerfectEpilator

HP6576

Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!

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Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

  • Total body and face

  • Cordless

Up to 40 minutes wirefree epilation, quick 1-hour recharge

Up to 40 minutes wirefree epilation, quick 1-hour recharge

Epilate anywhere with this cordless epilator. Up to 40 minutes wirefree wpilation, quick 1-hour recharge.

Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

Extra wide epilation head encounters and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes

Vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin

Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process

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