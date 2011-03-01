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Discontinued

Salon Essential

HP8106/00

Essential care for hair

Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair

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Drying your hair with care

Essential care for hair

  • Salon Essential

  • hairdryer

1400W quick & gentle drying

1400W quick & gentle drying

This 1400W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

Three flexible settings for more control

Three flexible settings for more control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

Foldable handle for easy portability

Foldable handle for easy portability

This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

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