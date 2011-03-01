Discontinued
HP8106/00
Essential care for hair
Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair
Salon Essential
hairdryer
This 1400W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.