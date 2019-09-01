HP8108/03
Easily dry and style your hair
This Philips Essential hairdryer packs the perfect balance of drying and styling power. The dryer is compact and can easily be used at home or taken on the road. Get the beautiful and gentle results you desire, wherever you go.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This Philips DryCare 1000W hairdryer creates the optimal level of airflow and gentle drying for beautiful results everyday.
This hairdryer offers 2 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.
This hairdryer has foldable handle, making it easy to pack, store and take with you anywhere you go.
The concentrator focuses airflow through the opening to specific areas. This results in better touch-ups or more precise styling to finish your look.
Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.
2 years of worldwide guarantee.
The cool air setting allows you to dry your hair at a more caring temperature, perfect for gentle drying and minimizing damage during the hot summer seasons.
1.5 meter cord for maximum flexibility.
Technical specifications
Features
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.