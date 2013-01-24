Extra Shine,Ultimate Protect
Get the style you want whilst caring for your hair. The Shine and Protect hair dryer offers 1600W of professional drying power.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra Shine,Ultimate Protect
Get the style you want whilst caring for your hair. The Shine and Protect hair dryer offers 1600W of professional drying power.
Extra Shine,Ultimate Protect
Get the style you want whilst caring for your hair. The Shine and Protect hair dryer offers 1600W of professional drying power.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra Shine,Ultimate Protect
Get the style you want whilst caring for your hair. The Shine and Protect hair dryer offers 1600W of professional drying power.
Instantly release 2X ions**, effectively anty-static, Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair.
Advanced Philips EHD technology means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed very evenly - even at high temperatures - and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
As built-in protection for your hair, ThermoProtect retains a constant caring temperature. This allows you to quickly dry your hair without over-drying, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level for shiny, healthy looking hair.
This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
Features
Technical specifications
Service
Design
Accessories