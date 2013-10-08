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Discontinued

ProCareConical Curler

HP8619/00

Carefree styling for your healthy curls and waves

Would you like to create natural looking curls and waves, without worrying about damaging your hair or burning yourself while styling? Style your hair with peace of mind thanks to innovative Philips ProCare curler.

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Carefree styling for your healthy curls and waves

  • Conical barrel (13-25mm)

  • Soft touch velvet coating

  • 150 - 200 C temperature

  • Curl Ready Indicator

Soft touch coating to avoid instant burns of hands and hair.

Soft touch coating to avoid instant burns of hands and hair.

Soft touch barrel coating secures safe styling with no risk of instant burns. 96% of women say that "Soft touch coating ensures safe styling without risk of instant burns". Test conducted with 55 women.

Unique indicator will let you know when your curl is ready.

Unique indicator will let you know when your curl is ready.

Unique Curl Ready Indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a “beep” signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves and prevent hair overheating. Just choose one of three curling times depending on your hair type and press the button after having wrapped the hair around the barrel.

Digital temperature settings to suit your hair type.

Digital temperature settings to suit your hair type.

Integrated LCD-display with hair type indication allow you to choose the appropriate curling time for your hair type and prevent overheating.

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