Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Conical Curler

HP8619/00
Find support for this product
1 Awards
  • Carefree styling for your healthy curls and waves Carefree styling for your healthy curls and waves Carefree styling for your healthy curls and waves
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Conical Curler

    HP8619/00
    Find support for this product

    Carefree styling for your healthy curls and waves

    Would you like to create natural looking curls and waves, without worrying about damaging your hair or burning yourself while styling? Style your hair with peace of mind thanks to innovative Philips ProCare curler. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD498.00
    Find similar products

    Conical Curler

    Carefree styling for your healthy curls and waves

    Would you like to create natural looking curls and waves, without worrying about damaging your hair or burning yourself while styling? Style your hair with peace of mind thanks to innovative Philips ProCare curler. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all curlers
      • -{discount-value}

      Carefree styling for your healthy curls and waves

      • Conical barrel (13-25mm)
      • Soft touch velvet coating
      • 150 - 200 C temperature
      • Curl Ready Indicator
      Soft touch coating to avoid instant burns of hands and hair.

      Soft touch coating to avoid instant burns of hands and hair.

      Soft touch barrel coating secures safe styling with no risk of instant burns. 96% of women say that "Soft touch coating ensures safe styling without risk of instant burns". Test conducted with 55 women.

      Unique indicator will let you know when your curl is ready.

      Unique indicator will let you know when your curl is ready.

      Unique Curl Ready Indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a “beep” signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves and prevent hair overheating. Just choose one of three curling times depending on your hair type and press the button after having wrapped the hair around the barrel.

      Digital temperature settings to suit your hair type.

      Digital temperature settings to suit your hair type.

      Integrated LCD-display with hair type indication allow you to choose the appropriate curling time for your hair type and prevent overheating.

      Conical barrel 13-25mm.

      Conical barrel 13-25mm.

      Conical barrel 13-25mm guarantees natural looking curls and waves.

      Ready to use indicator on LCD display.

      Ready to use indicator on LCD display.

      Temperature symbol stop blinking when the curler is heated up and ready to use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        'Curl ready' indicator
        Yes
        Material of coating
        Soft Touch
        Adjustable curling time
        Digitally
        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min
        Key lock
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Resting stand
        Integrated

      • Technical specifications

        Barrel diameter
        13 mm - 25  mm
        Heater type
        PTC
        Heat-up time
        45 sec
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Voltage
        Universal

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        • -{discount-value}

        Recently viewed products

          • -{discount-value}

          Awards

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.