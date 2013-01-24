Home
shaving heads

HQ167/11
  Keep a close shave
    shaving heads

    HQ167/11

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 12 months. See all benefits

      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 12 months for best results

      • Lift & Cut
      • 3 heads
      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Wet use

      Wet use

      Use the shaver in the shower to save time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        1
        Fits product types
        • HQ6764
        • HQ6762
        • HQ6761
        • HQ6740
        • HQ6720
        • HQ6705
        • HQ673
        • HQ671
        • 6701X
        • 6705X
        • HQ6710
        • 6711X
        • HQ6715
        • HQ6725
        • HQ6730
        • HQ6735
        • HQ6737
        • 6737X
        • HQ6755
        • HQ6756
        • HQ6757
        • HQ6760
        • HQ6763
        • 6706X
        • 6709X
        • 6715X
        • 6735X
        • 6755X
        • 6756X
        • 6757X

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

