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  • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave

    shaving heads

    HQ167/11

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 12 months.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    shaving heads

    Similar products

    See all Replacement heads

    Keep a close shave

    Change heads every 12 months for best results

    • Lift & Cut
    • 3 heads
    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

    Wet use

    Wet use

    Use the shaver in the shower to save time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Fits product types
      • 6756X
      • HQ671
      • HQ6715
      • HQ6763
      • 6706X
      • 6757X
      • HQ6761
      • 6701X
      • 6705X
      • HQ6730
      • HQ6756
      • 6735X
      • HQ6764
      • HQ6725
      • HQ6735
      • HQ6737
      • 6709X
      • HQ6710
      • 6711X
      • HQ6757
      • 6755X
      • HQ6740
      • 6715X
      • HQ6705
      • HQ6762
      • HQ6720
      • 6737X
      • HQ673
      • HQ6755
      • HQ6760
      Shaving heads per packaging
      1
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