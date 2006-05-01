jet Clean cleaning solution
Keep a clean shave
A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Jet Clean solution HQ200/03 with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your Philips shaving heads. See all benefits
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Suggested retail price: HKD48.00
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jet Clean cleaning solution
Keep a clean shave
For maximum performance
- Cleans and lubricates
- Cool Breeze scent
Ensures maximum shaving performance
Jet Clean solution for optimal maintenance; after cleaning the shaving head smells, looks and performs as new.
For a thorough clean
After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform as new.
Technical Specifications
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Maintenance
- Durability
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use with your Jet Clean device
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Accessories
- Jet Clean solution
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Yes
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