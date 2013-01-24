Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Jet clean solution

HQ200
  • Always a clean shaver Always a clean shaver Always a clean shaver
    -{discount-value}

    Jet clean solution

    HQ200

    Always a clean shaver

    A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Jet Clean solution with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your shaving heads.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD48.00
    Find similar products

    Jet clean solution

    Always a clean shaver

    A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Jet Clean solution with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your shaving heads.

    Always a clean shaver

    A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Jet Clean solution with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your shaving heads.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD48.00
    Find similar products

    Jet clean solution

    Always a clean shaver

    A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Jet Clean solution with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your shaving heads.

    Similar products

    See all cleaning-accessories

      Always a clean shaver

      For maximum performance

      Ensures maximum shaving performance

      Jet Clean solution for optimal maintenance; after cleaning the shaving head smells, looks and performs as new.

      For a thorough clean

      After cleaning, the shaving heads smell, look and perform as new.

      Technical Specifications

      • Maintenance

        Durability
        use with your Jet Clean device

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.