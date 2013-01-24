Home
SmartTouch-XL

Electric shaver

HQ9190CC
    -{discount-value}

    SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver

    HQ9190CC

    For men who only want the very best, SmartTouch-XL combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a perfectly close shave, even in the hard to reach areas.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    For men who only want the very best, SmartTouch-XL combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a perfectly close shave, even in the hard to reach areas.

      Perfectly close, even in hard to reach areas

      SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

      SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

      Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

      Personal Comfort Control adapts to your skin type

      Personal Comfort Control adapts to your skin type

      Personal Comfort Control adapts the shaver to your skin type. Select the 'Normal' setting for a fast and comfortable close shave. Select 'Sensitive' for a comfortable close shave with maximum skin comfort.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjust to every curve of your face and neck for flexible, smoother shaving.

      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Jet Clean system

      Jet Clean system

      Use the Jet Clean system to clean and lubricate the blades automatically. It also recharges the battery after every use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • SmartTouch Contour-following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock
        Charging
        • Corded/cordless
        • Quick charge
        Charging
        1 hour
        Shaving time
        10 days
        Cleaning
        • Automatic Cleaning System
        • Washable
        • Cleaning indicator

      • Design

        Finishing
        • Chromed display
        • Lacquer
        • LCD multipurpose display

      • Accessories

        Stand
        Jet Clean System
        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

