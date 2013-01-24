Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Standmixers

HR1565/55
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily
    -{discount-value}

    Standmixers

    HR1565/55

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 350 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Standmixers

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 350 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper. See all benefits

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 350 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Standmixers

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 350 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all mixer

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      Mixer with rotating bowl

      • 350W
      • 3 speeds and turbo
      3 l rotating bowl

      3 l rotating bowl

      Mixer stand

      Mixer stand

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      Handy spatula

      Handy spatula

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        3
        Turbo button
        Yes
        Cord storage clip
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        350  W
        Voltage
        230-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.50  cm

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        ABS
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel

      • Accessories

        Beaters
        Yes
        Dough hooks
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.