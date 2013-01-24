Home
Avance Collection

Juicer

HR1871/10
3 Awards
  Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
    Avance Collection Juicer

    HR1871/10
    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    This juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to QuickClean and the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container.

    Avance Collection Juicer

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    This juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to QuickClean and the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container.

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Make 10% more juice* and clean up within a minute!

      • 1000 W
      • QuickClean
      • 2.5 L, XXL tube
      • Drip stop
      Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

      Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

      Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.

      No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

      No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

      The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

      QuickClean technology

      QuickClean technology

      The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

      All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

      All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

      The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

      Drip stop integrated in the spout

      Drip stop integrated in the spout

      Always keep your kitchen counter clean even when you are done juicing.The drip stop prevnts any juice from dripping on the table.

      Recipe booklet full of inspiring juice recipes

      Recipe booklet full of inspiring juice recipes

      You can use the recipe booklet full of inspiring ideas for your daily juicing.

      Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

      Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

      Juice the toughest ingredients with a powerful 1000 W motor.

      2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

      2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

      Smooth and easy to clean surfaces

      The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Recipe booklet
        • Spout

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        2
        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Safety lock

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        1000  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Capacity jar
        2.5  L
        Capacity pulp container
        1.6  L

      • Design

        Color
        Black & Metallic

      • Finishing

        Material jug
        SAN jug and PS cover
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel
        Material of spout
        Stainless steel

      • Weight and dimensions

        Feeding tube diameter
        80  mm
        Weight of product
        5.2  kg

          Awards

          • Compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861

