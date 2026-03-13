Food Preparation
All series
Aluminium Collection Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2094/00
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Eco passport Philips Aluminium Collection Blender
User Manual Philips Aluminium Collection Blender - English
All (3)
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How to store the cord of my Philips blender
How to use the filter of my Philips blender
My Philips blender motor is not working
Fruit juice from my Philips blender contains a lot of pulp
The jar of my Philips blender is leaking
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
Contacting Philips
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