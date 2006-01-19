Discontinued
HR2181/00
Culinary tools for life
Enjoy perfectly smooth blends with the innovative two-blade blending system. This Philips blender HR2181/00 is part of the Philips Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure every day.
850W
2 L glass jar
twin blade system
5 speed and pulse
The 2l jar is made of high quality borosilicate glass which is scratch-proof, and allows to process hot ingredients. The unique oval shape ensures a perfect flow of ingredients that guarantees smooth results. The oval jar can easily be stored in the door of the refrigerator to directly cool fresh blends.
The auto-accelerate function gradually increases the speed from 0 to 11.000 rotations per minute within 15 seconds. Even the toughest recipes can be blended in one go.
The Philips blender is easy to clean thanks to its easy clean surfaces and dishwasher-safe jar and accessories.