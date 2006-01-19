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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Robust Collection Blender HR2181/00
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  • Packaging photograph Philips Robust Collection Blender HR2181/00
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Robust Collection Blender HR2181/00
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Robust Collection Blender HR2181/00
  • Front Product Photo Philips Robust Collection Blender HR2181/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Robust Collection Blender HR2181/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Robust Collection Blender HR2181/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Robust Collection Blender HR2181/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Robust Collection Blender HR2181/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Robust Collection Blender HR2181/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Robust Collection Blender HR2181/00
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Robust Collection Blender HR2181/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Robust Collection Blender HR2181/00
  • Packaging photograph Philips Robust Collection Blender HR2181/00

Discontinued

Robust CollectionBlender

HR2181/00

Culinary tools for life

Enjoy perfectly smooth blends with the innovative two-blade blending system. This Philips blender HR2181/00 is part of the Philips Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure every day.

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Blender for smooth blending in one go

Culinary tools for life

  • 850W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • twin blade system

  • 5 speed and pulse

2L oval shaped scratch-proof glass jar

2L oval shaped scratch-proof glass jar

The 2l jar is made of high quality borosilicate glass which is scratch-proof, and allows to process hot ingredients. The unique oval shape ensures a perfect flow of ingredients that guarantees smooth results. The oval jar can easily be stored in the door of the refrigerator to directly cool fresh blends.

Auto-accelerate function, 5 speeds and pulse

Auto-accelerate function, 5 speeds and pulse

The auto-accelerate function gradually increases the speed from 0 to 11.000 rotations per minute within 15 seconds. Even the toughest recipes can be blended in one go.

Easy-clean surfaces and dishwasher-safe jar

The Philips blender is easy to clean thanks to its easy clean surfaces and dishwasher-safe jar and accessories.

Technical Specifications

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