Robust Collection

Blender

HR2181/00
    Robust Collection Blender

    HR2181/00

    Culinary tools for life

    Enjoy perfectly smooth blends with the innovative two-blade blending system. This Philips blender HR2181/00 is part of the Philips Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure every day. See all benefits

    Robust Collection Blender

    Culinary tools for life

    Enjoy perfectly smooth blends with the innovative two-blade blending system. This Philips blender HR2181/00 is part of the Philips Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure every day.

      Culinary tools for life

      Blender for smooth blending in one go

      • 850W
      • 2 L glass jar
      • twin blade system
      • 5 speed and pulse
      2L oval shaped scratch-proof glass jar

      2L oval shaped scratch-proof glass jar

      The 2l jar is made of high quality borosilicate glass which is scratch-proof, and allows to process hot ingredients. The unique oval shape ensures a perfect flow of ingredients that guarantees smooth results. The oval jar can easily be stored in the door of the refrigerator to directly cool fresh blends.

      Auto-accelerate function, 5 speeds and pulse

      Auto-accelerate function, 5 speeds and pulse

      The auto-accelerate function gradually increases the speed from 0 to 11.000 rotations per minute within 15 seconds. Even the toughest recipes can be blended in one go.

      Large switches for easy control

      Large switches for easy control

      Blend effortlessly at different speeds thanks to the easy to use large switches.

      Stainless-steel serrated blades

      Stainless-steel serrated blades

      Crush and blend to perfection with the long-lasting stainless-steel serrated blades.

      Two-blade blending system for continuous ingredient flow

      Two-blade blending system for continuous ingredient flow

      The Robust blender has a special blending system with two knives that are rotating in opposite directions and at different speeds. The serrated blades of one of the knives are designed to cut even the toughest ingredients. The other knife optimizes the flow of the ingredients in the jar, so that they are all processed into perfect silky blends.

      15 year guarantee on the motor

      15 year guarantee on the motor

      15 years guarantee on the motor will be provided upon registration within 3 months after purchase.

      Solid metal base

      Solid metal base

      The Robust blender is made of high quality materials that make this blender a culinary tool for life. Its heavy duty metal body is fully die cast for optimal stability while blending.

      Easy-clean surfaces and dishwasher-safe jar

      The Philips blender is easy to clean thanks to its easy clean surfaces and dishwasher-safe jar and accessories.

      Power-efficient 850W motor

      Developed for durable performance. 15 years guarantee on the motor upon registration.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Auto-accelerate function
        Increases to maximum speed within 15 seconds to guarantee the one go process
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Speed setting
        5 and pulse

      • Accessories

        Measuring cup
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        Die cast aluminium
        Material jar
        Borosilicate glass
        Material blender jar
        Glass
        Material knife
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        Aluminium and pumish grey

      • Technical specifications

        Effective jar capacity
        1.5  L
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        850  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Capacity blender jar
        2  L

      • Dimensions

        Box dimension (WxHxD)
        39.0x31.0x30.6
        Product weight
        5.75  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        6.91  kg

      • Easy to clean

        Detachable parts
        Dishwasher-safe
        Smooth surfaces
        No rims and edges

      • Guarantee

        Extended Guarantee
        5 year product guarantee and 15 years guarantee on the motor

      • Sustainability

        Made of recycled materials
        24  %
        Recyclable materials
        83  %
        Stand-by power consumption
        0.4  W

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

