Discontinued
HR2425/01
Enjoy fresh homemade noodle in 10 minutes
Want to make various types of noodle at home easily? Thanks to Philips noodle maker accessory kit, you can make your favorite types of noodle at home with minimum effort.
Pasta Kit
There are 2 shaping discs in the pack, one for making angle hair, and the other for penne, so you can enjoy fresh flat noodles at home easily.
The extrusion holes are elaborately designed and made to shape specific type of noodle and ensure the bouncy texture.
There is a specially designed cleaning tool matching both of the shaping discs which makes cleaning an easy job.