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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory HR2425/01
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory HR2425/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory HR2425/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory HR2425/01
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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory HR2425/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory HR2425/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory HR2425/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory HR2425/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory HR2425/01
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory HR2425/01

Discontinued

Avance CollectionPasta and Noodle Maker Accessory

HR2425/01

Enjoy fresh homemade noodle in 10 minutes

Want to make various types of noodle at home easily? Thanks to Philips noodle maker accessory kit, you can make your favorite types of noodle at home with minimum effort.

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Pasta kit for the Philips noodle maker

Enjoy fresh homemade noodle in 10 minutes

  • Pasta Kit

Includes 2 shaping discs for making angle hair and penne

Includes 2 shaping discs for making angle hair and penne

There are 2 shaping discs in the pack, one for making angle hair, and the other for penne, so you can enjoy fresh flat noodles at home easily.

Unique design of extrusion hole to ensure best result

The extrusion holes are elaborately designed and made to shape specific type of noodle and ensure the bouncy texture.

Specially designed cleaning tool for easy cleaning

Specially designed cleaning tool for easy cleaning

There is a specially designed cleaning tool matching both of the shaping discs which makes cleaning an easy job.

Technical Specifications

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