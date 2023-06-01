Search terms

Eco Conscious Edition

5000 Series Blender

HR2500/00
  Designed for a cooler planet
    Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Blender

    HR2500/00

    Designed for a cooler planet

    Prepare your favorite morning smoothie to go, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with bio-based plastics*and recycled plastics***. See all benefits

    Designed for a cooler planet

    Prepare your favorite morning smoothie to go, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with bio-based plastics*and recycled plastics***. See all benefits

      Designed for a cooler planet

      With the Philips Eco Conscious Edition Blender

      • ProBlend technology
      • 600ml Tritan™ Renew tumbler
      • Silk white matte finish
      • Bio-based plastic

      ProBlend technology for smooth blends with no lumps

      ProBlend technology combines 3 key features, custom-designed to create an optimal flow of ingredients for smooth lump-free blends. The ProBlend motor delivers optimal 350W power to drive the blending flow and evenly circulate all ingredients. The ProBlend blades are uniquely shaped to maximize force and cutting performance. The ProBlend jar is designed with unique ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.

      Quick cleaning with detachable blades

      All detachable parts are easy to rinse and dishwasher safe.

      Quick and easy to use

      Easy to use: add your ingredients, twist, blend and enjoy.

      Expand your recipe repertoire with NutriU app

      Download and discover the NutriU app with +200 ideas on how to make your favorite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the NutriU app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favorite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.

      Tritan™ Renew tumbler, BPA-free, clear and durable

      Tritan Renew tumbler for on-the-go smoothies. 100% BPA-free, impact and shatter-resistant and dishwasher safe to withstand 100s of wash cycles.

      Sustainable design playing its part in a greener future

      Sustainably designed using bio-based plastics* on main body and recycled plastics*** on tumbler, reducing CO2 emissions by as much as 17% during production process.**. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.

      Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

      Bio-based plastics* are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking is collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food. Blender tumbler is designed with Tritan Renew, 100% BPA-free, safe for any type of food contact.

      Pure and simple design

      Nature-inspired design with calm colours and natural materials.

      Modern and minimalistic style

      Sustainability never looked more stylish, with silk white matte finish to look sensational in your kitchen.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.85  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Power
        350  W
        Working capacity tumbler
        0.6  L

      • Design

        Color(s)
        Silk White Matte

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        118 x 116 x 360  mm
        Weight of product
        1.05  kg

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Detachable blade
        Yes
        Product features
        • ProBlend technology
        • Tritan Renew™ Tumbler
        • NutriU app
        • Easy to use
        • Detachable blade
        • Sustainably designed
        • Modern and minimalistic style
        • Pure and simple design
        • Safe and sustainable

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Bio-based plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        > 98% recycled paper

          • Main body made from 100% PP plastic from certified biobased sources, on a mass balance basis (BioPP is 64% of total plastic).
          • *Calculation based on the production of same appliance using bio-based plastic and Tritan™ Renew vs 100% virgin plastic (or virgin polypropylene) and Tritan™.
          • **Tritan™ Renew is made with 50% recycled material from certified sources on a mass balance basis.

