Designed for a cooler planet
Prepare your favorite morning smoothie to go, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with bio-based plastics*and recycled plastics***. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed for a cooler planet
Prepare your favorite morning smoothie to go, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with bio-based plastics*and recycled plastics***. See all benefits
Designed for a cooler planet
Prepare your favorite morning smoothie to go, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with bio-based plastics*and recycled plastics***. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed for a cooler planet
Prepare your favorite morning smoothie to go, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with bio-based plastics*and recycled plastics***. See all benefits
ProBlend technology combines 3 key features, custom-designed to create an optimal flow of ingredients for smooth lump-free blends. The ProBlend motor delivers optimal 350W power to drive the blending flow and evenly circulate all ingredients. The ProBlend blades are uniquely shaped to maximize force and cutting performance. The ProBlend jar is designed with unique ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.
All detachable parts are easy to rinse and dishwasher safe.
Easy to use: add your ingredients, twist, blend and enjoy.
Download and discover the NutriU app with +200 ideas on how to make your favorite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the NutriU app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favorite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.
Tritan Renew tumbler for on-the-go smoothies. 100% BPA-free, impact and shatter-resistant and dishwasher safe to withstand 100s of wash cycles.
Sustainably designed using bio-based plastics* on main body and recycled plastics*** on tumbler, reducing CO2 emissions by as much as 17% during production process.**. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.
Bio-based plastics* are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking is collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food. Blender tumbler is designed with Tritan Renew, 100% BPA-free, safe for any type of food contact.
Nature-inspired design with calm colours and natural materials.
Sustainability never looked more stylish, with silk white matte finish to look sensational in your kitchen.
Country of origin
Technical specifications
Design
Weight and dimensions
General specifications
Finishing
Service
Sustainability
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.