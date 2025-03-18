Search terms

    5000 Series Hand Blender

    HR2684/00

    With 50% more power* to crush any ingredient, Philips 5000 Series Hand Blender is the perfect choice for great and even results. Enjoy creamy soups to silky sauces while exploring new ways to prepare your food!

    5000 Series Hand Blender

    Our strongest Hand Blender ever

    • Blender
    1200 Watt of pure crushing power

    1200 Watt of pure crushing power

    Blend even the hardest ingredients with our strongest hand blender ever. Enjoy everything from homemade nut milk to frozen fruit smoothies in no time.

    Faster, smoother blending with ProMix Technology

    Faster, smoother blending with ProMix Technology

    Patented technology combines our strongest motor with a uniquely shaped blade unit and splash guard for optimal food movement, easy cleaning, and no mess. Fast and smooth results everytime.

    Spiralizer turns veggies into fun, low-carb noodles

    Spiralizer turns veggies into fun, low-carb noodles

    Do you want to add more vegetables and fruits in your family's diet? Use the spiralizer to make fun, low-carb, gluten-free noodles. Choose spaghetti, linguine or ribbons and enjoy.

    XL Chopper attachment for herbs, nuts, meat and more

    XL Chopper attachment for herbs, nuts, meat and more

    XL chopper for the whole family. You can mince meat, chop onions and herbs, crushes nuts and more. Due to large capacity of 0.7 L you can create everything, from chunky salsas to chopped salads.

    SpeedTouch technology for effortless control

    SpeedTouch technology for effortless control

    Adjust your speed while blending for better control thanks to the intuitive speed trigger. Start slow to avoid splashing, then gradually press harder to steadily increase power.

    Swap attachments at the touch of a button

    Swap attachments at the touch of a button

    A one-touch button releases the blending bar with one hand. So you can change attachments without putting down the blender or making a mess on the counter.

    Precise control thanks to LED speed indicator

    Precise control thanks to LED speed indicator

    Our new speed indicator lets you prepare all your favorite foods with ease and precision.

    Anti-splash blade guard keeps you and your kitchen clean

    Anti-splash blade guard keeps you and your kitchen clean

    Don't worry about splashing. Thanks to ProMix Technology, our special blade guard stops splashes, large and small. The wave shape at the bottom of the blending bar traps less food on the blade for easy cleanup.

    Whisk for cream, mayonnaise and more

    Whisk for cream, mayonnaise and more

    Attach the whisk accessory for fluffy whipped cream, silky mayonnaise, perfect pancake batter or create your favorite dressing salads.

    Simply rinse clean in seconds

    Simply rinse clean in seconds

    Cleanup couldn't be easier. Due to the ProMix Technology you can release the blending bar and rinse clean under running water.

    Compact design makes storage simple

    Compact design makes storage simple

    Make the most of limited cupboard space. Our hand blender and attachments are designed for efficient storage.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Metal
      Secondary Material
      Plastic
      Pre-programmed settings
      No
      Functions
      blending, Whisking, chopping
      Product Type
      Hand blender
      Certifications
      NA
      Capacity Basket
      NA
      Capacity Watertank
      NA
      Number of servings
      2
      Non-slip feet
      NA
      Interface
      one pressing button
      Cord length
      1.2
      Cord storage
      No
      Keep warm function
      No
      Timer
      No
      Technology
      ProMix Technology, SpeedTouch technology
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      No
      Power light
      No
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe parts
      No
      Min temperature
      NA
      Maximum temperature
      NA
      Capacity level indicator
      Yes
      Pressure release valve
      NA
      Jar material
      Plastic SAN
      Blade Material
      sustainless steel
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      15000
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      Yes
      Blades detachable
      No
      Ability to crush ice
      NA
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      NA
      Recipe book
      NA
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 85 dB(A)
      Noise level (power)
      NA
      Noise level (sleep)
      NA
      Internet connectivity
      NA
      Smart home compatibility
      NA
      Wi-Fi range
      NA
      Warranty
      2
      Heating time
      NA
      Compatitable with Dry-food
      NA
      Self-clearing functionality
      NA
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1200W
      Voltage
      230V
      Frequency
      50Hz
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No
      Energy Efficiency rating
      NA

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Beaker
      Included Accessories 2
      Whisk
      Included Accessories 3
      XL chopper
      Related Accessories 1
      Spiralizer
      Related Accessories 2
      Leaflet
      Related Accessories 3
      DFU

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Temperature indicator
      No
      Automatic blade stop
      No
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      7.2
      Product Width
      6.2
      Product Height
      40.9
      Product Weight
      1.002
      Package Length
      28
      Package Width
      27
      Package Height
      28
      Package Weight
      2.806

    • Durability

      Case
      >90% recycled content
      User Manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

