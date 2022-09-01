Search terms

7000 Series

High speed blender

HR3760/00
    -{discount-value}

    Endless inspiration. Smoothest blends.

    With ProBlend Ultra technology, giving you the power to create ultimate variety of taste and texture. So from smoothies and soups, sauces to nut butters, you can keep the whole family happy. See all benefits

      Endless inspiration. Smoothest blends.

      • ProBlend Ultra technology
      • NutriU app
      • Quick Select Programs

      ProBlend Ultra Technology

      ProBlend Ultra technology combines 3 features custom-designed to work perfectly together for ultimate variety of taste and texture just as you like it every time.

      ProBlend Ultra Motor

      The ProBlend Ultra motor delivers strong 1500W power to drive the blending flow and evenly circulate all ingredients.

      ProBlend Ultra Blades

      The ProBlend Ultra blades are uniquely designed with a combination of a serrated blade, for crushing hard ingredients into smaller pieces, and sharp blades for slicing them into the finest texture.

      ProBlend Ultra Jar

      The ProBlend Ultra jar is designed with one-of-a-kind ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.

      Effortless cleaning with Quick Cleaning Function

      Activate cleaning function with a small amount of water and dish soap, enjoy hassle-free cleaning in just 2 minutes. Cleaning function removes even the stubborn residue like cake batters and nut butters.

      Dishwasher safe parts

      All detachable parts are dishwasher safe. ProBlend Ultra Blade is specially designed to prevent food particles getting trapped underneath the blades.

      Large jar capacity for the family

      2L glass jar with 1.8L effective capacity: so theres enough for all the family.

      Instant selection with Quick Select Programs

      Quick select programs on digital display are defined with time and speed setting so that your favorite recipes are at your fingertips. They include; smoothie, nut-butter, dessert, soup, sauce as well as ice-crushing and cleaning functions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        > 98% recycled paper

      • Technical Specification

        Power
        1500W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Quick Select Programs
        6
        Quick Cleaning function
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Effective capacity
        1.8 L
        Max Jar Capacity
        2 l

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        216 x 167 x 442 mm
        Weight of product
        4.58 kg

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Metal
        Jar material
        Glass

      • General specifications

        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Number of speed settings
        12
        Pulse
        Yes

      • Design

        Color(s)
        Metallic and black

