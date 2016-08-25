Home
    Unlock more nutrients

     

    Release 97% of nutrients from fruits and vegetables with Problend Extreme nutrient release  technology*

    Philips Innergizer
    Avance Collection | Innergizer high performance blender

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD3,498.00
    * Test conducted by independent laboratory in May 2016 with pear, strawberry, beetroot, tomato.

    Avance Collection

    Innergizer high performance blender

    HR3868/01

    • Problend Extreme nutrient release  technology
    • Digital screen with 5 pre-programmed modes
    • 2.0L super-resistant BPA free Tritan Jar
    • Easy clean & dishwasher safe, except for the main unit
    • 2000W motor power, 45,000 RPM
    • 2-year worldwide guarantee

      • 2-year worldwide guarantee

        Yes

      • Included

        Tamper

      • Power

        2000  W

      • Prefix programs

        5

      • Number of speed settings

        10

      • Product features

        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • LED display
        • On/off switch
        • Pulse
        • Variable speed
        • Removable lid

