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  • The original Philips dust bag The original Philips dust bag The original Philips dust bag

    disposable dust bag

    HR6947/01

    The original Philips dust bag

    Philips original double layer vacuum cleaner dust bags hold more and last longer.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD80.00

    disposable dust bag

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    The original Philips dust bag

    Athena vacuum cleaner dust bags

    • 4 bags
    • 1 AFS micro filter
    • 1 motor protection filter
    • Compatible with ia HR6815...49

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessory specifications

      Number of dust bags
      4
      Number of motor filters
      1
      Number of AFS micro filters
      1
      Disposable dust bags for
      HR6815 - HR6849
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