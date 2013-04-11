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Discontinued

2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB7255D/98

Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music

Philips new 3D Blu-ray HTB7255D 2.1 Home theater delivers unrivalled audio playback clarity and a truly convincing surround sound experience. So get set to enrich your favorite movies and music with new dimensions.

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Obsessed with Sound

Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music

  • Class D Amplifer

  • CinemaPerfect HD

  • Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®

  • 500W

Built-in WiFi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

Built-in WiFi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

Thanks to built-in WiFi, by simply connecting your home theater directly to your home network, you can experience a rich selection of popular online services. You can enjoy some of the best websites offering movies, pictures, infotainment and other online contents tailored to fit your TV screen.

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

Virtual Surround Sound for a realistic movie experience

Virtual Surround Sound for a realistic movie experience

Philips Virtual Surround Sound produces rich and immersive surround sound from less than five-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. Any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.

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Disclaimers

  1. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  2. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.