Discontinued
HTB7255D/98
Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music
Philips new 3D Blu-ray HTB7255D 2.1 Home theater delivers unrivalled audio playback clarity and a truly convincing surround sound experience. So get set to enrich your favorite movies and music with new dimensions.
Class D Amplifer
CinemaPerfect HD
Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®
500W
Thanks to built-in WiFi, by simply connecting your home theater directly to your home network, you can experience a rich selection of popular online services. You can enjoy some of the best websites offering movies, pictures, infotainment and other online contents tailored to fit your TV screen.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.
Philips Virtual Surround Sound produces rich and immersive surround sound from less than five-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. Any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.
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Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.