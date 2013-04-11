Other items in the box
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- FM antenna
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music
Philips new 3D Blu-ray HTB7255D 2.1 Home theater delivers unrivalled audio playback clarity and a truly convincing surround sound experience. So get set to enrich your favorite movies and music with new dimensions. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music
Philips new 3D Blu-ray HTB7255D 2.1 Home theater delivers unrivalled audio playback clarity and a truly convincing surround sound experience. So get set to enrich your favorite movies and music with new dimensions. See all benefits
Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music
Philips new 3D Blu-ray HTB7255D 2.1 Home theater delivers unrivalled audio playback clarity and a truly convincing surround sound experience. So get set to enrich your favorite movies and music with new dimensions. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music
Philips new 3D Blu-ray HTB7255D 2.1 Home theater delivers unrivalled audio playback clarity and a truly convincing surround sound experience. So get set to enrich your favorite movies and music with new dimensions. See all benefits
With Philips' Crystal Clear Sound, you will now be able to discern and appreciate every sound detail, the way it's meant to be heard and as the artist or director intended! Crystal Clear Sound reproduces the sound source - whether it's an action movie, a musical or a live performance - faithfully, precisely and without any distortion. Philips home theaters with Crystal Clear Sound keep audio processing to a minimum, preserving the purity of the original audio content. The result is greater sonic accuracy delivered to your ears.
Philips' new CinemaPerfect HD engine offers quad full HD for better video playback than ever. The intelligent engine sharpens and reduces noise that is produced when video is compressed into MPEG format. Together with improved upscale processing, the engine produces sharp and deep images on screen.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.
Soft Dome Tweeters reproduce clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall clarity of sound from the speakers.
The Philips proprietary Premium Class-D Amplifiers are designed to preserve the original sound source for greater audio signal accuracy, thus allowing acoustic details in music and movies to be delivered exactly as the artist or director intended.
Thanks to built-in WiFi, by simply connecting your home theater directly to your home network, you can experience a rich selection of popular online services. You can enjoy some of the best websites offering movies, pictures, infotainment and other online contents tailored to fit your TV screen.
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
Philips Virtual Surround Sound produces rich and immersive surround sound from less than five-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. Any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.
iPod/iPhone music playback and recharge.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Convenience
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Optical Playback Media
File Format
Audio Playback
Video Playback
Still Picture Playback
Picture/Display
Power
Dimensions
Accessories
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions