ProductsSupport
zh/en
5.1 Home theater

Discontinued

Support

5.1 Home theater

HTS3520/98

5.1 Home theater

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Software & drivers

Firmware upgrade readme file - English

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 212.4 kB
  • 10 January 2012

Software upgrade - English

  • version: V70
  • ZIP file, 5.8 MB
  • 10 January 2012

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 2 MB
  • 17 November 2023

User manual

  • PDF file, 5 MB
  • 26 November 2023

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting