5.1 Home theater
Discontinued
Support
HTS3520/98
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Firmware upgrade readme file - English
Software upgrade - English
Localized commercial leaflet
User manual
All (4)
Why does the Audio Sync menu pops-up when I change HDMI resolution?
How to perform an update of my Philips device via USB?
How to connect my Philips system to my TV?
How to setup ARC for my Philips Home Theatre system?
I forgot the password of my Philips device