Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Immersive Sound

Home theater

HTS3560/98
  • Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound
    -{discount-value}

    Immersive Sound Home theater

    HTS3560/98

    Obsessed with sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with double basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling with a Blu-ray player pump up your home entertainment experience. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,990.00

    Immersive Sound Home theater

    Obsessed with sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with double basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling with a Blu-ray player pump up your home entertainment experience. See all benefits

    Obsessed with sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with double basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling with a Blu-ray player pump up your home entertainment experience. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,990.00

    Immersive Sound Home theater

    Obsessed with sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with double basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling with a Blu-ray player pump up your home entertainment experience. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Home theater speakers

      Obsessed with sound

      Powerful cinematic sound with deep bass

      • Blu-ray
      Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

      Plays 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs and USB devices

      Plays 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs and USB devices

      Play virtually any disc and any media format you want - whether they be 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

      Powerful speakers with basspipes for great sound

      Powerful speakers with basspipes for great sound

      Sleek high gloss finishing with unique touch controls

      Sleek high gloss finishing with unique touch controls

      Compact design that fits anywhere

      Compact design that fits anywhere

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Batteries for remote control
        • CVBS video cable
        • FM antenna
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        MP3 bit rates
        112 kbps - 320 kbps
        Playback Media
        • Audio CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • USB flash drive
        • DVD+R/-R DL
        • MP3-CD

      • Connectivity

        Front / Side connections
        • MP3 Line-in
        • USB
        Rear Connections
        • AUX in
        • Click-Fit Multich Connectors
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • FM Antenna
        • LAN
        • HDMI 1.4 output (3D Blu-ray)

      • Dimensions

        Center Speaker Depth
        92  mm
        Center Speaker Height
        95  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.77  kg
        Center Speaker Width
        161  mm
        Front Speaker Depth
        87  mm
        Front Speaker Height
        161  mm
        Front Speaker Width
        95  mm
        Front Speaker Weight
        0.56  kg
        Packaging Depth
        400  mm
        Packaging Height
        360  mm
        Packaging Width
        560  mm
        Rear Speaker Depth
        87  mm
        Rear Speaker Height
        161  mm
        Rear Speaker Width
        95  mm
        Rear Speaker Weight
        0.56  kg
        Set Depth
        351  mm
        Set Height
        58  mm
        Set Width
        360  mm
        Set weight
        3.22  kg
        Subwoofer Depth
        369  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        309  mm
        Subwoofer Width
        123  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        3.81  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        12.3  kg

      • Loudspeakers

        Center freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Satellite speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Subwoofer freq range
        40 - 150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        4  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Passive

      • Power

        Power consumption
        100  W
        Power supply
        110-127V / 220-240V, ~50-60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.9 W

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        20-20000  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        > 65 dB
        Sound Enhancement
        • Night Mode
        • Treble and Bass Control
        Sound System
        • Dolby Prologic II
        • Stereo
        • DTS HD
        • Dolby True HD
        • Dolby Digital 5.1
        • Dolby Digital Plus
        Total Power (RMS)
        1000  W
        Equalizer settings
        • Action
        • Classic
        • Concert
        • Drama
        • Jazz
        • Rock
        • Sports

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • HD JPEG
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow with music playback
        • Zoom
        Playback Media
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • USB flash drive

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • DivX Ultra
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • MKV
        • avi
        Playback Media
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • BD Video
        • BD-R/RE 2.0
        • USB flash drive

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • CVBS video cable
      • FM antenna
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • User Manual
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.