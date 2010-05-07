ProductsSupport
zh/en
  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph

Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTS5590/98

Obsessed with sound

Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favourite entertainment content including Blu-ray on the innovative Philips 5000 series home theater.

See all benefits

True cinematic experience with sound evenly spread

Obsessed with sound

  • 3D Angled Speakers

  • 3D Blu-ray

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

-

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips