Philips Sonicare Essence

Battery Sonicare toothbrush

HX5551/02
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare Essence Battery Sonicare toothbrush

    HX5551/02

    Better reach for a better clean

    The only angled Sonic brush that gives you better reach for a better clean. Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action reaches deep between teeth and into hard-to-reach areas, while massaging gums for a brushing experience unlike any other. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

      Better reach for a better clean

      • 1 mode
      • 1 brush head
      Easy-start to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Easy-start to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Gently increases power over first 12 uses, to ease into the Sonicare experience

      SmarTimer encourages 2-minute brushing time

      SmarTimer encourages 2-minute brushing time

      2-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

      Signals when it's time to recharge the battery

      Signals when it's time to recharge the battery

      Signals when it's time to recharge the battery. Long-life battery provides up to two weeks of brushing, twice a day, between charges.

      Quadpacer 30-second interval timer encourages even brushing

      Quadpacer 30-second interval timer encourages even brushing

      Patented Sonic technology

      Sonicare's patented Sonic technology combines contour-fit bristles and wide brushing strokes with high-speed bristle motion (31,000 brush strokes per minute) to create a dynamic cleaning action. This gives you a brushing experience unlike any other. The Sonicare toothbrush is also clinically proven to help reduce gingivitis, improve gum health and significantly reduce coffee, tea and tobacco stains, for naturally whiter teeth.

      Sophisticated brush head

      Brush head with slim, angled neck and round-ended bristle tips, designed to fit the contours of the teeth for enhanced manoeuvrability.

      Brush head holder

      Conveniently stores an extra brush head.

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 Essence
        Brush heads
        1 e-Series standard
        Charger
        1
        Travel case
        1

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        • Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        • Up to 31000 brush movement/min
        Performance
        Up to 2X more plaque removal*
        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Whitening benefits
        Helps naturally remove stains
        Timer
        SmarTimer and Quadpacer

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy screw-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        • Ergonomic design
        • Rubber grip for easy handling

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        NiMH
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.