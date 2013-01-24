Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Philips Sonicare FlexCare

Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

HX6932/10
Sonicare
Sonicare
  • Advanced Cleaning Advanced Cleaning Advanced Cleaning
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

    HX6932/10

    Advanced Cleaning

    Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

    Advanced Cleaning

    Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

    Advanced Cleaning

    Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

    Advanced Cleaning

    Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all flexcare

      Advanced Cleaning

      • 3 modes
      • 2 brush heads
      • 1 soft travel case

      Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Sonicare's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      Uniquely angled brush head neck makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

      UV brush head Sanitizer - Cleaner brush, better oral health

      All-in-one sanitizing, charging and storage. The UV brush head Sanitizer helps keep your brush head free of bacteria. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses.*

      Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

      Dynamic Cleaning Action and direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Your Sonicare is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

      Improves gum health in just two weeks

      Optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline provides improved gum health in just two weeks. Giving a superior cleaning in between teeth and removes significantly more plaque to a manual toothbrush

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      Two-minute timer automatically tracks brushing time and turns the toothbrush off after two full minutes of brushing is complete.

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

      Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Sonicare experience

      Three different modes for a better cleaning experience

      The three modes include a clean mode for an outstanding clean in 2 minutes. A sensitive mode for gentle yet thorough cleaning of the gums and a massage mode to stimulate the gum.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 83% of plaque in hard-to-reach areas
        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Whitening benfits
        Helps remove tea, coffee and other stains
        Modes
        3 Modes: Clean, Sensitive, Massage and 2 Routines: Max Care and GoCare
        Brush heads
        1 ProResults standard brush head for an All-Around Clean and 1 ProResults compact brush head for a Precision Clean
        Speed
        Up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
        Timer
        Smarttimer and quadpacer

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery life
        Brush head system
        Easy snap-on brush heads for optimal hygiene
        Brushing time
        42 2-minute brushings OR 3 weeks
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design and rubber grip for easy handling.

      • Items included

        Additional brush head color code rings
        3  pcs
        Brush head color rings
        3 color rings for easy sharing
        Charger
        1 multi-voltage charger with UV brush head sanitizer and 1 multi-voltage travel charger
        Deluxe soft travel case
        1
        FlexCare handle
        1
        Sanitizer
        1 UV brush head sanitizer
        Travel charger
        1
        UV sanitizer
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Fully charged should provide 20 2-min. brushings

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        • Medical Blue
        • White with sky blue grip and chrome front panel
        Chrome front panel
        Yes

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Power

        Voltage
        Multi-voltage charger

      • Features

        Deluxe recharge gauge
        Light signal helps track battery charge
        Easy-Start
        Gently increases power over 14 uses
        Quadpacer
        Encourages attentive brushing of each quadrant of the mouth
        Rechargeable battery
        Yes
        Smartimer
        2-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.