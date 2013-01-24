Advanced Cleaning
Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs.
Sonicare's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
Uniquely angled brush head neck makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
Dynamic Cleaning Action and direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
Your Sonicare is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.
Optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline provides improved gum health in just two weeks. Giving a superior cleaning in between teeth and removes significantly more plaque to a manual toothbrush
Two-minute timer automatically tracks brushing time and turns the toothbrush off after two full minutes of brushing is complete.
30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth
Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Sonicare experience
