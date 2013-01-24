Home
Philips Sonicare FlexCare

Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

HX6982
Sonicare
Sonicare
    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

    HX6982

    Advanced Cleaning

    Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs.

    HX6982

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

      Advanced Cleaning

      Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Sonicare's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      Uniquely angled brush head neck makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

      Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

      Dynamic Cleaning Action and direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Your Sonicare is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

      Improves gum health in just two weeks

      Optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline provides improved gum health in just two weeks. Giving a superior cleaning in between teeth and removes significantly more plaque to a manual toothbrush

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      Two-minute timer automatically tracks brushing time and turns the toothbrush off after two full minutes of brushing is complete.

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

      Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Sonicare experience

      Technical Specifications

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute

      • Items included

        Additional brush head color code rings
        3  pcs
        Deluxe Charger with cord wrap
        1
        Deluxe soft travel case
        1
        Educational DVD
        1
        FlexCare handle
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Fully charged should provide 20 2-min. brushings

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Medical Blue
        Chrome front panel
        Yes

      • Features

        Deluxe recharge gauge
        Light signal helps track battery charge
        Easy-Start
        Gently increases power over 14 uses
        Quadpacer
        Encourages attentive brushing of each quadrant of the mouth
        Rechargeable battery
        Yes
        Smartimer
        2-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing

