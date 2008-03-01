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  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
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  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCareSonic electric toothbrush

HX6982/03

Advanced Cleaning

Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs.

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Advanced Cleaning

  • 3 modes

  • 2 brush heads

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

Technical Specifications

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