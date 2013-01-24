Home
Philips Sonicare TongueCare+

Tongue brushes

HX8072/11
Sonicare
Sonicare
  A Philips Sonicare clean, for your tongue
    Philips Sonicare TongueCare+ Tongue brushes

HX8072/11

    HX8072/11
      A Philips Sonicare clean, for your tongue

      The only tongue cleaner with Sonicare strength

      • 2 pack
      • Click-on
      • Latex free
      • BrushSync mode pairing
      From toothbrush to tongue cleaner in just one click

      From toothbrush to tongue cleaner in just one click

      TongueCare+ tongue brush quickly transforms your Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a sonic-powered tongue cleaner. Each tongue brush clicks onto your Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, just like a regular brush head. Simple to use, replace and clean, these innovative tongue brushes are compatible with all Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush handles, so it couldn't be easier to add tongue cleaning to your daily oral care routine. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

      Easily reach every part of your tongue

      Easily reach every part of your tongue

      To get your tongue truly clean, you need to be able to reach everywhere. Thanks to its ergonomic shape, the TongueCare+ tongue brush lets you do this in comfort. The small and flexible head makes it easy to clean away bad-breath bacteria in every nook and cranny.

      Automatically pairs with your toothbrush handle

      Automatically pairs with your toothbrush handle

      Our smart TongueCare+ tongue brush has a microchip inside that communicates with the toothbrush handle. So when you click it on, the handle automatically recognizes it and selects the appropriate mode and intensity level to optimize your tongue-cleaning performance. All you have to do is to press the power button.

      240 MicroBristles for a gentle deep clean

      240 MicroBristles for a gentle deep clean

      With 240 rubber MicroBristles, the TongueCare+ tongue brush is specifically designed to clean the soft and porous surface of your tongue. The flexible MicroBristles contour to and gently clean around the ridges and grooves, to remove bacteria build-up and drive our bacteria-killing Philips Sonicare BreathRx tongue spray deeper. The compact shape allows you to comfortably clean the entire tongue.

      A Philips Sonicare clean for your tongue

      A Philips Sonicare clean for your tongue

      TongueCare+ is the only tongue cleaner with Philips Sonicare strength, to clean away bad-breath bacteria with every stroke. 31,000 vibrations per minute break up tongue debris, sweep away bad-breath bacteria, and drive the bacteria-killing ingredients of the Philips Sonicare BreathRx tongue spray deeper. Your tongue will feel cleaner and your breath will stay fresh longer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 TongueCare+ tongue brushes

      • Compatibility

        BrushSync mode-pairing
        Yes
        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 2 Series plaque defense
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Black

      • Material

        Elastomer
        Latex-free

