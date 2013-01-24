Home
Philips Sonicare InterCare

Compact sonic toothbrush heads

HX9013/05
Sonicare
Sonicare
    The Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to target plaque buildup between teeth, relieve bleeding and inflamed gums, and reveal a healthy, beautiful smile. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD238.00
    Compatible Products

      Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between.

      Cleaning in between teeth and hard-to-clean areas

      • 3-pack
      • Compact size
      • Click-on
      • Cleaning in between teeth
      Designed to reach deeper and go further

      Designed to reach deeper and go further

      This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features extra-long, high-density bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between teeth and other hard-to-clean areas. Also available in larger, standard size for thorough cleaning.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

      Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

      Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

      At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        3 InterCare standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • EasyClean
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Regular
        Color
        White
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Compact

      • Health benefits

        Gum health
        Helps improve gum health
        Plaque removal
        Helps remove plaque

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • than a manual toothbrush

