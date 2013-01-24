Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Philips Sonicare Elite

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX9882
Sonicare
  • Custom Care system Custom Care system Custom Care system
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare Elite Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX9882

    Custom Care system

    No two people are the same - especially when it comes to oral care. So why not use a power toothbrush that can adapt to your different needs and still deliver superior results.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare Elite Sonic electric toothbrush

    Custom Care system

    No two people are the same - especially when it comes to oral care. So why not use a power toothbrush that can adapt to your different needs and still deliver superior results.

    Custom Care system

    No two people are the same - especially when it comes to oral care. So why not use a power toothbrush that can adapt to your different needs and still deliver superior results.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare Elite Sonic electric toothbrush

    Custom Care system

    No two people are the same - especially when it comes to oral care. So why not use a power toothbrush that can adapt to your different needs and still deliver superior results.

    Similar products

    See all Elite

      Custom Care system

      4 ways of customized cleaning in one product

      Thorough everyday clean, massages and stimulates gums

      Max for a thorough everyday clean, Gentle for sensitive areas and gum massage.

      Easy-start to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Gently increases power over first 14 uses, to ease into the Sonicare experience.

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

      Healthier gums

      Clinically proven to reduce gingivitis and help shrink periodontal pockets.

      Technical Specifications

      • Additional features

        Smartimer
        Dentists' recommend a 2 minute brushing time
        2 contoured brush head sizes
        Standard for complete clean, Compact for precision
        2 speeds
        Choose the speed most comfortable for you
        Easy-Start
        Gently increases power over 14 uses
        Programmable Quadpacer
        30-second interval timer for an even clean
        Deluxe recharge gauge
        Green tracks battery charge, yellow for recharge
        Ergonomic tapered handle
        Non-slip grip designed to improve handling

      • Technical specifications

        Charging time
        Hours  hour(s)
        Battery rechargable
        NiCd
        Speed (top)
        Up to 31,000 movements per minute
        Operating time (full to empty)
        28 brushings
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Accessories

        HX7001
        Standard Elite single pack brush head
        HX7002
        Standard Elite double pack brush head
        HX7011
        Mini Elite single pack brush head
        HX7012
        Mini Elite double pack brush head

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        17.2 x 9.5 x 23.5  in
        F-box weight
        0.68  lb
        A-box weight
        4.08  lb
        A-box dimensions
        35.1 x 29.7 x 24.1  in
        A-box number of pieces
        6  pcs

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 31000 brush movement/min

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.