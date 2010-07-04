Discontinued
LR20E2B/97
Extreme power for ultra high-drain devices
When you simply have to have the best, insist on Ultra Alkaline batteries. They give you 30% more power than ordinary alkaline batteries and are perfect for high-energy consuming devices.
D
Ultra Alkaline
Alkaline batteries are six times better than average Zinc Carbon batteries.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.
Philips offers a complete portfolio consisting of the most frequently used batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V) in different packaging variations in order to meet your needs.