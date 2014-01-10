Watch over your home from your smartphone
Keep an eye on home with In.Sight wireless HD home monitor via smartphone/tablet. With HD video and night vision, it lets you see clearly your home in daylight/darkness. It’s easy to set up and will alert you when it detects motion/sound. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The In.Sight wireless monitor is a Wi-Fi enabled monitor, it uses your home wireless network to stream live video and audio to your smartphone/tablet. A home monitor that you can set up anywhere you like.
Infrared night vision mode allows you to watch your home even in the dark. When it's dark, infrared light goes on for the monitor to capture clear black and white video. Night vision mode switches on and off automatically, or you can adjust it manually.
Philips In.Sight wireless HD home monitor M120, boasts a viewing angle of 102 degrees that shows you more of the room at once, letting you see a lot more than other monitors.
Set-up is simple with the In.Sight+ app. The app will generate a QR code for your home Wi-Fi settings. With the QR code, the monitor will automatically pair with your Wi-Fi network, easily and instantly.
It's impossible to predict when something might happen. In.Sight keeps watching with adjustable motion and sound detection. You will be notified automatically when sound or motion is detected.
In.Sight wireless monitor uses highly secure encryption to provide you with privacy at all times. In.Sight wireless monitor uses a unique encryption key each time it makes a connection, providing you a highly secure connection each time you look at your loved ones.
With the In.Sight monitor, not only can you keep an eye on your home, but also talk to your loved ones . Simply press "talk" on your smartphone/tablet and communicate at once. What a great way to say hello!
Allow your family and friends to view your monitors and let them watch your home for you. The In.Sight+ app lets you share each monitor with other users so that they have access to live video.
