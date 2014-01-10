Search terms

In.Sight wireless HD home monitor

M120E/10
    In.Sight wireless HD home monitor

    M120E/10

    Watch over your home from your smartphone

    Keep an eye on home with In.Sight wireless HD home monitor via smartphone/tablet. With HD video and night vision, it lets you see clearly your home in daylight/darkness. It’s easy to set up and will alert you when it detects motion/sound. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Watch over your home from your smartphone

      With HD and night vision

      • Wi-Fi & HD
      • Wide angle, Night vision
      • For smartphone, tablet
      • Powered by iVideon
      Wi-Fi enabled for placement anywhere in your home

      Wi-Fi enabled for placement anywhere in your home

      The In.Sight wireless monitor is a Wi-Fi enabled monitor, it uses your home wireless network to stream live video and audio to your smartphone/tablet. A home monitor that you can set up anywhere you like.

      Night vision mode for viewing in the dark

      Night vision mode for viewing in the dark

      Infrared night vision mode allows you to watch your home even in the dark. When it's dark, infrared light goes on for the monitor to capture clear black and white video. Night vision mode switches on and off automatically, or you can adjust it manually.

      Extra wide angle lens to let you see more

      Extra wide angle lens to let you see more

      Philips In.Sight wireless HD home monitor M120, boasts a viewing angle of 102 degrees that shows you more of the room at once, letting you see a lot more than other monitors.

      Easy set-up of monitor via QR code

      Easy set-up of monitor via QR code

      Set-up is simple with the In.Sight+ app. The app will generate a QR code for your home Wi-Fi settings. With the QR code, the monitor will automatically pair with your Wi-Fi network, easily and instantly.

      Phone receives notification when motion/sound is detected

      Phone receives notification when motion/sound is detected

      It's impossible to predict when something might happen. In.Sight keeps watching with adjustable motion and sound detection. You will be notified automatically when sound or motion is detected.

      Video encrypted for secure connection

      Video encrypted for secure connection

      In.Sight wireless monitor uses highly secure encryption to provide you with privacy at all times. In.Sight wireless monitor uses a unique encryption key each time it makes a connection, providing you a highly secure connection each time you look at your loved ones.

      Push to talk via smartphone/tablet

      With the In.Sight monitor, not only can you keep an eye on your home, but also talk to your loved ones . Simply press "talk" on your smartphone/tablet and communicate at once. What a great way to say hello!

      Share monitors with other smartphone/tablet users

      Allow your family and friends to view your monitors and let them watch your home for you. The In.Sight+ app lets you share each monitor with other users so that they have access to live video.

      Technical Specifications

      • Lens & Sensor

        Sensor
        HD 720p
        Focus mode
        Fixed
        View angle
        102 degrees
        Focus range
        0.8M to infinity
        Ambient light sensor
        Yes, day/night mode
        Night mode
        Infra-Red

      • Video Quality

        HD/VGA/QVGA streaming
        Yes
        Formats
        H.264 video compression
        White Balance
        Automatic white balance
        Exposure
        Automatic exposure control

      • Features

        Wi-Fi
        802.11 b/ g/ n (2.4GHz)
        Motion detection
        Yes
        Noise detection
        Yes
        LED indicator
        Yes
        Night Vision
        Yes
        Base
        Direction adjustable

      • Software

        App name
        InSightHD
        Installation
        via App for Android & Apple
        Automatic App update
        Yes, for Android & Apple
        System supported
        • Android 2.3 or above
        • iOS6 or above
        iPad compatibility
        iPad 2 and later
        iPhone compatibility
        iPhone 4S and later
        iPod compatibility
        iPod Touch 4th gen and later
        Android phone compatibility
        Philips recommends Samsung Galaxy S3 performance phones or better

      • Accessories included

        USB power adapter
        1
        USB cable
        Yes, 3m
        Wall mount
        Yes
        Screws / wall anchors
        2
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Input and Output

        Microphone
        • High-senstitive
        • Mono
        USB
        Mini-USB port
        Speaker
        Built-in

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Height
        160  mm
        Packaging Width
        158  mm
        Packaging Depth
        78  mm
        Product height
        114  mm
        Product width
        65  mm
        Product depth
        65  mm

