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Discontinued

FidelioWireless Bluetooth® headphones

M2BTBK/00

High fidelity, wireless enjoyment. Wherever you go

At home or on the go, high definition sound and seamless Bluetooth® connectivity is all yours with the Fidelio M2BT. NFC technology ensures one-tap wireless pairing, plus intuitive controls let you switch easily between music and calls.

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High fidelity, wireless enjoyment. Wherever you go

  • High resolution audio

  • On-ear

  • Deluxe memory foam cushions

  • NFC

Deluxe memory foam cushions for an ergonomic fit

Deluxe memory foam cushions for an ergonomic fit

The materials used for the Fidelio M2BT have been carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Memory foam earpads with breathable materials disperse pressure and heat build-up, so the Fidelio M1 headphones feel and sound exceptional.

Dual built-in mic cuts ambient noise for better call quality

The M2BT Headphones are equipped with two microphones - one for voice and another that measures ambient noise, which automatically adjusts sound for optimal call quality.

Acoustically sealed to keep sound details in, noise out

Acoustically sealed to keep sound details in, noise out

The Fidelio headphone features an acoustic seal that’s a specially designed ribbon lock built into the internal chamber, which eliminates any unnecessary sound leakage and preserves sound details. Not only do you get excellent bass extension, but also immersive enjoyment of every superb detail of your music, without environmental disturbances.

Technical Specifications

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